can-you-make-it-through-this-video-of-explosive-pus-filled-cyst-squeezing-and-pimple-popping?

If watching cyst squeezing and spot popping clips is your jam, then strap in and see if you can make it through to this pus-filled endurance video.

Thanks to Dr Pimple Popper on Quest Red, we’ve compiled a bumper vid, ranging from little eruptions to squirting lipomas and massive oozing growths.

Yep, we’re great like that.

But can you make it the whole way through the video without cringing?

Well, there’s only one way to find out – just make sure you’ve eaten beforehand.

Dr Pimple Popper aka Dr Sandra Lee returns for a brand new series on Quest Red and is back helping squeeze her patients’ cysts.

In scenes due to air tonight, a 59-year-old his melon-sized lump removed from his back in life-changing surgery.

Tim has worked as a farmer for the best part of 40 years, but for the past decade, his work and social life have suffered as the result of the gigantic mass growing exponentially.

‘Now, it’s probably as big as a cantaloupe and I’m just thinking, how big will it get?’ he asked, before revealing the growth is heavy and makes his daily life a challenge.

Given the size of the bump, surgery is unsurprsingly a long, bloody and gruelling affair, made worse by the lipoma’s stubbornness.

Cutting into the lump, Dr Lee began by sticking her fingers into the incision and wiggling them around in an attempt to coax the lipoma out.

Eventually, she managed to snip it free from Tim’s body and popped the enormous mass of fat onto the scales.

‘I’ve given birth to two baby boys myself and neither of them were the size or the weight of this,’ she announced before she revealed that it weighed a staggering 12lb 9oz.

Dr Pimple Popper returns tonight at 10pm on Quest Red.





