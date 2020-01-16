can-will-smith-revive-the-old-magic-in-bad-boys-for-life?

Will Smith doesn’t tend to revisit roles. He famously dodged the sequel to Independence Day, and will not be part of James Gunn’s forthcoming sequel to Suicide Squad. In fact, the only characters he has revisited are Agent J from Men In Black (three movies and a theme park ride) and Mike Lowrey, whom he revives for a second time in this week’s Bad Boys For Life.

Coming nearly 17 years after Bad Boys II, our heroes find themselves mired in middle age and watching the world around them change.

Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) is looking to wind things down, becoming a grandfather and moving behind a desk. His partner Mike (Smith) is unwilling to give in to father time, refusing to settling down and keeping in the field at work heading up an elite team of young cops.

The partnership seems to be over, until a drug baron from their past re-emerges with an attempt on Mike’s life, forcing both men to re-unite to take him down.

Buddy cop movies rarely retain their shine beyond two films. The Lethal Weapon movies ran out of steam in parts three and four, while even ardent fans will admit that Rush Hour 3 may have been an adventure too far. Add to the fact that super director Michael Bay is not returning, and the signs were not good for this sequel that few were begging for.

Despite the bad signs, the film more than justifies its existence. It is more or less another ride around the track for Smith and Lawrence, but their chemistry remains so entertaining that it’s good to see them back.

We still get the helicopter shots of Miami, the parties and gun fights, but there’s a connection between the two forged over three movies that makes the film’s more perilous moments captivating. It’s less about being edgy, perhaps reflecting the more mindful time the film is released in.

Burnett’s speech about going from being ‘Bad Boys’ to ‘Good Men’ might be the cringiest line in a film filled with them, but it is a reflection of what this threequel aims for.

Lawrence is happy to be the comic relief to Smith, who remarkably looks as young as he did in the first film. The former screams and swears his way through their antics, arguing with Smith like an old married couple.

Even though Michael Bay is gone, his presence is still felt (and not just through a cameo). The pair’s previous determination to shoot and blow up everything in sight is still in full effect, offering a window back to a time when this kind of hyper-macho destruction was the norm in Hollywood.

A new cast of characters is introduced through the new team Mike is leading, including Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Henry Melton. This is clearly intended to give the franchise a future, but just as you never really expected Jeremy Renner to take over from Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible, these slight characters don’t seem likely to retire Smith and Lawrence.

Bad Boys For Life is exactly what it should be – a cavalcade of gags and explosions that will give faithful followers of the films the same feeling that they had the last two times. While it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it will likely be a big crowd pleaser.

Bad Boys For Life is in UK cinemas Friday.





