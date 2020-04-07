can-we-think-about-the-release-of-“dracula-season-2”???-know-the-latest-updates!!!

Dracula season 1 was really one of the most tricky web series. The whole web series is filled with cursed and immortality. The web series named Dracula is perfectly matched for those people who always prefer to see the series that consists of horror. When the first series of Dracula was released at that time, then only it got lots of popularity and success.

Dracula series was first launched on 1 January 2020 and ended on 3rd January 2020. It only had three episodes. The IMDB rating of Dracula part 1 is 6.8 out of 10, and it is also 75% fresh in the rotten tomatoes.

Release date of Dracula season 2?

As it is already being noted that Dracula season 1 was launched in January 2020. That is some months ago. The makers and the creators of Dracula haven’t declared the exact release date of season 2 if there is any season 2 then as an assumption it can be again released somewhere around the first half of 2021.

The Plot of Dracula season 2?

In season 1, we have seen that it revealed the whole story about Van Helsing, who was a vampire. So talking about season 2, we exactly don’t know what will happen. Maybe the makers will start the story in which the 1 season ended, or they can just start the new story. We will know about them once the season is released or the trailer is being released.

The cast included in Dracula season 2?

“NOT KNOWN” exactly the second season has even not declared. So it is impossible to tell who will be included and who will be not. But in the first season, we have seen sister Agatha. The role played by Dolly well possible that she will join in Dracula season 2 too.