'Can Never Forget...': In PM's Pep Talk, Lesson From Chandrayaan Setback

PM Narendra Modi addressed the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 event in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Chandrayaan moon landing setback as an example of rising from failures and overcoming “demotivation” during exams, while interacting with students at his annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha“.

“Motivation, demotivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO during Chandrayaan and the time spent with our hardworking scientists,” PM Modi said.

This was in response to the very first question he was asked, by a student from Rajasthan, Yashashri. “Board exams put our mood off…what do we do about it,” she asked.

The Prime Minister shared his experience at ISRO or Indian Space Research Organisation in September last year, when India’s first moon landing mission suffered a setback.

“I was told I should not attend the Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there,” he said.

PM Modi was at the mission control room in Bengaluru in the early hours of September 7 when ISRO lost contact with Chandrayaan’s lander Vikram. In one of the most poignant images of last year, the Prime Minister hugged ISRO chief K Sivan, who was in tears, to console him.

Recounting how ISRO scientists overcame their dismay, PM Modi said: “We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn’t mean success is not waiting. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come.”

He also spoke about the India-Australia test series in 2001. “Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments, can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVSLaxman did? They turned the match around… Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking.”

Earlier, he urged students to speak freely during the interaction, saying his conversations with them would be #withoutfilter.

This is the third edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha“, which takes place before the onset of exam season in schools.

To another question on extra-curricular activities versus studies, PM Modi said: “Good marks in exams are not everything, we have to come out of the mentality that exams are all.”