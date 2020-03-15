Can ” Love Is Blind” can be a upstep for Netflix in Dominating the Reality TV Shows?

Netflix is trying to provide everything that TV offers. The company is trying to entertain all kinds of viewers so that everything that is offered by TV has also been offered by Netflix too. Powerful dramas, funny comedies, and, also, even a reality show that has couples who get engaged before they have a chance to see one another.

The latest reality show ”Love Is Blind” has become very popular on Netflix. In this series, couples are seen to propose one another unseen before racing down the aisle. The show has caught the attention of many celebrities and critics. The chief TV critic for variety remarked that although the show is not so good, it is something.

Apart from being something, the show is very important for the company, as it is trying to dominate the reality shows. According to Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials, this genre offers more variety to Netflix, which has more than 165 million subscribers. Or otherwise, he continues to say; unscripted programming is highly popular on linear TV.

Till now, the show has been a big hit. The show which gained the most attention on the service in the US last week was“Love Is Blind,” according to Netflix. Love Is Blind is not the first reality show aired by Netflix, “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” “Queer Eye,” and most recently, the docu-soap “Cheer” has all been a success, which helped the company to broaden its appeal.

Although the company has not announced another season for “Love Is Blind,” it has announced a reunion special for the contestants.

Riegg explained that the company has got a simple mantra for these reality shows. We are looking into that whether “it will spark joy for our subscribers?”