Can I still enter EuroMillions after Brexit? Everything you need to know ahead of tonight's draw?

Whether you were a Leaver or Remainer, Brexit Day has finally arrived leaving Brits with lots of questions about the future.

The UK will leave the European Union at 11pm on January 31, although there will be a grace period until the end of the year to allow both sides to adjust.

As well as eventually losing the option to queue in the EU line at the airport, British citizens may have to do other things a little differently in a post-Brexit world.

However the EuroMillions Jackpot is not reliant on the UK’s membership of the EU.

Can the UK still play EuroMillions after Brexit?

British citizens will still be able to take part in the EuroMillions draw.

Participants do not need to live in an EU country to buy tickets and Switzerland has taken part since October 2004 despite not being an EU member.

In the UK, the agreement to run EuroMillions is between the National Lottery and the official lottery operators of eight other participating countries.

Therefore the UK will remain a part of the EuroMillions family regardless of the nation’s EU status.

How will jackpots and prizes be affected?

The 2016 referendum result dropped the value of the pound but this actually increased the value of EuroMillion jackpots for UK players.

The draw is set in Euros as it’s the major currency of seven of the nine participating countries so whenever the prize is paid out to a UK winner it has to be converted to pounds using exchange rates on the day of the draw.

As a result, EuroMillions jackpots are actually worth more to UK players when the pound is weaker against the euro.

Euro-millions.com showed how a weak pound benefited the UK and said: “Before the Brexit referendum, a €100 million jackpot was on average worth around £73.2 million.

“In the days that followed the referendum result, that same jackpot was worth approximately £80.8 million, an increase of £7.6 million.”

Will Brexit affect the price of EuroMillions tickets?

Ticket prices can change at the discretion of Camelot – the operator of the UK National Lottery.

However this fee is not dependant on the UK’s membership of the EU and prices will not change directly because of Brexit

How will Brexit affect UK expats?

If you are an EU expat living in another participating country you can still play the game.

If you are a UK citizen living in on of the participating countries (Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain or Switzerland) you can still buy tickets as usual, either online or from participating retailers in those countries.

You don’t have to be a citizen of a EuroMillions country to play there, but you must claim your prize in the country in which you bought your ticket.

Other prizes that could be affected by Brexit

Other EuroMillions prizes are not worked out using the exchange rate between the pound and Euro and could be affected by Brexit.

Euro-millons.com explained: “EuroMillions tickets cost £2.50 in the UK, £1.65 of which is used for EuroMillions; the remaining 85p funds the UK Millionaire Maker raffle. A portion of the money from every EuroMillions ticket is allocated to a Common Prize Fund, which all participating countries pay into.

“Tickets in most other countries cost €2.50, with €2.20 of that used for specifically for the EuroMillions draw. As a result, when £1.65 is worth less than €2.20, prizes in the UK are worth less than in other countries, as the UK has less revenue to use for payouts compared to those other countries. If £1.65 were worth more than €2.20, UK players would receive bigger prizes.”

If the value of the pound drops after the UK’s exit from the EU, this disparity in prize money will increase.