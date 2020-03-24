can-i-get-health-insurance-premium-break-during-the-coronavirus-outbreak?

If your finances have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak or you’re struggling to keep up with your health insurance payments, many health insurers are stepping up to help. Many are offering payment extensions, membership suspension and more.Yes. However, you generally need to let your insurer know that you want to suspend your membership or defer payment at least 14 days prior to the due date. Otherwise you’ll still be charged. This will differ depending on the health insurer you’re with. Caveats often apply. For you usually can’t suspend your account for longer than 2 years, or less than 2 weeks. Keep in mind that when your health insurance policy is suspended, you’re not covered to make claims for any rebates or benefits from your insurer.To find out exactly what your insurer can do, we’ve put together a list of how some of the main providers are helping, alongside their contact details and membership suspension applications.ACAMembership suspension due to financial hardshipMembership Suspension ApplicationahmMembership suspension due to financial hardshipCall 134 246 Monday to FridayApiaMembership suspension due to financial hardshipThe Policyholder must inform Apia at least 7 working days before the next due date to defer a payment.Call 1800 274 213Australian UnityMembership suspension due to financial hardship1300 654 587 (Australia-wide)+613 8682 7000 (from Overseas)BupaYou may request to cancel or alter the debit drawing arrangements by contacting Bupa and providing at least five working days notice of any requested changesMembership suspension due to financial hardshipApplication to suspend membershipCall 134 135CBHSMembership suspension due to financial hardshipCall 1300 654 123Defence HealthMembership suspension due to financial hardshipCall 1800 335 425Frank HealthMembership suspension due to financial hardshipCall 1300 437 265.GMHBAMembership suspension due to financial hardshipCall 1300 481 494.GUHealthYou may request to cancel or alter the debit drawing arrangements by contacting Bupa and providing at least five working days notice of any requested changesMembership suspension due to financial hardshipDirect Debit request form.HCFTo request deferment of your contributions, you must notify HCF by phone or fax no later than 2 business days prior to your next debit dateMembership suspension due to financial hardship13 13 34Healthcare InsuranceMembership suspension due to financial hardshipCall 1300 113 113.Health PartnersMembership suspension due to financial hardship1800 804 950.health.com.auMembership suspension due to financial hardshipContact onlineHIFMembership suspension due to financial hardshipSuspend membershipnibYou can change the debit arrangements in line with the terms and conditions of your nib policy. You must inform them at least 7 working days before the next due date for deferring a payment.Membership suspension due to financial hardship.Direct debit request and claims benefit formSome insurers will allow you to defer your health insurance payments if you are not able to pay your premium. To find out if you can delay your health insurance payments, you can: Contact your health fund. Even if there’s nothing on your health insurer’s website about financial help, it’s worth calling them and letting them know you won’t be able to pay your premium. Many assess on a claim-by-claim basis and might be able to help you.Let them know you can’t pay well in advance. Many will let you defer payment. However, you need to let them know well in advance. Most providers stipulate that you need to tell them 14 days before payment is due. Otherwise, you risk losing your coverage or being charged.Take note of when you need to pay. If you are able to defer payment, be sure you write down the date the new payment is due so you don’t forget. If you don’t pay, it might lead to you losing your health insurance coverage.While most of the big health insurers let you suspend your coverage, there are some who might not offer help. That doesn’t mean you’re out of options. There are a few steps you can take to ease your financial worries.Switch providers. If coronavirus has affected your income, or you’re simply looking to cut your expenses a little in the current climate, you might be able to find a cheaper health insurance provider. You can compare policies side-by-side to see who is providing the kind of care you want.Downgrade your coverage. Maybe you only want hospital cover, or simply want to beat the Medicare levy with a basic policy. Either way, there are plenty of affordable options available that might be better for you.Cancel your policy. If you can’t afford to pay your current policy, Australia’s public healthcare system has your back. You can cancel your private health cover and still be covered by Medicare.If you don’t keep up-to-date with your policy payments, your membership will fall into arrears and no benefits will be paid to you or anyone else included in your policy. In most cases, your policy will be cancelled by Police Health if you don’t pay your premiums for more than two months.Falling behind on your payments means you won’t be covered for the cost of hospital or extras treatment you receive. If your health fund does cancel your policy because you aren’t paying your premiums, you might need to re-serve waiting periods if you do eventually rejoin. To ensure this doesn’t happen, be sure to contact your provider before missing a payment and suspend or defer your cover.

