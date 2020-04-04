can-be-expect-the-renewal-of-“goblin-slayer”-for-“second-season”:-what’s-the-update??

The Japanese manga series, Goblin Slayer, will be back with yet another season to share. There has been little news about the series, and it’s renewal since the end of the first season. But now, it seems that we are finally getting there.

Goblin Slayer is a Japanese manga series of the dark fantasy genre. It’s based on a Japanese light novel series of the same name. The novel series first came out in 2016. The series, when first released in February 2016, opened up to decent reviews. There was nothing extravagant about the series, but the lack of publicity gave it a beating. Kumo Kagyu wrote the series, and it was illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki.

Even though the reception wasn’t so high, the manga series was adapted to give birth to an anime series. This was due to the increasing popularity of anime rising up globally. Many anime series was taken over by digital streaming websites, which gave its popularity a new high. More and more people began watching these local productions, and all of them gained an impressive fan following. The version of globalization in the entertainment era proved to be extremely useful for the anime series which came out at that time.

SEASON 2

The anime series first season began airing in October 2018 and ended it ran on December 2018. Goblin Slayer Season 1 spanned for 12 episodes and met with positive reviews upon its release. Since then, there were rumors about a renewal. This was due to the impressive reception the series got on both critical and commercial fronts. But, there was little news about the second season until 2020.

There have been no official announcements. But, the novels are coming out on a regular basis. And, the makers have hinted that if there’s a part worth taking over, they will work on it. So, there is a chance that the show will return. But, 2021 is the latest by which it can happen.