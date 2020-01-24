camila-cabello-‘promises’-she-and-shawn-mendes-will-accept-grammy-in-underwear-if-they-win

Camila Cabello has teased that she and Shawn Mendes will accept their Grammy in their underwear if they win at Sunday’s ceremony.

The pop pair (and we think we can say with some certainty, romantic couple) have already generated mountains of discussion since teaming up for their duet Senorita last summer, which reached number one in the US and the UK.

Camila and Shawn’s track is up for pop duo/group performance at the awards, which take place in LA on Sunday night.

Speaking to Radio.com, the singer explained: ‘If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did.

‘That’s a promise.’

Former Fifth Harmony star Camila was referring to the famous moment in 2017 when American duo Twenty One Pilots dropped their trousers to accept the same award for their hit Stressed Out.

Camila then added: ‘Just kidding. It’s not [a promise]. I gotta work out before I do that.’

It is not the first time Camila has been nominated for a Grammy. Her first album Camila was nominated for best vocal album at last year’s ceremony, while her hit Havana was nominated for best solo performance.

She was beaten in the former category by Ariana Grande’s Sweetener and in the latter by Lady Gaga’s Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?).

Meanwhile Shawn was also nominated for the best pop vocal award last year. His second nomination was for song of the year for In My Blood and best pop vocal album for the self-titled Shawn Mendes.

However, he lost out in the former category to Childish Gambino’s This Is America.

