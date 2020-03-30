camila-cabello-and-shawn-mendes-are-using-quarantine-period-to-spend-quality-time-together,-and-teaching-new-skills-to-each-other-!

The Love birds are spending quality time together. In a latest Instagram upload, the Senorita singer, Camilla Cabello revealed that she’s teaching beau, Shawn Mendez Spanish in return of guitar lessons from him. She also added “In the words of dababy, LETS GOOOO,” the duo have been spending time together indoors as a part of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cute couple has been spending their valuable time together as they are social distancing due to the pandemic.

Camila and Shawn have decided to stay in her hometown, Miami, Florida, for the time being. Camila was filming for her upcoming Cinderella remake in the UK, but have now returned back home since the production was shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

Shawn had earlier wrapped up his world tour back in December 2019 and had flown back in forth from Canada to the UK to be with Camila. They had spend their time together on Valentines Day and her birthday before the coronavirus pandemic had ground them both in Miami.

The couple also had an Instagram Live chat with fans in which they hosted their own mini-concert as a part of the Global Citizen Together at Home series. They also said that their downtime includes binge watching the entire Harry Potter series from start to finish.

Although they are spending their time indoors, they find time for daily exercise and get a bit of fresh air on their daily morning walks.

Source: Unknown

We can expect something terrific, since these pop stars are spending all this time together and Camila is learning a new instrument. There are chances that they’ll come out of this with a new collaboration.

Anyway, the duo is setting a model too for others to follow of how to spend the time usefully,without wasting it.