Cameron Diaz states that the favourite thing in the world is watching Benji hold her daughter Raddix and she’s proud of her husband’s parenting skills. Read to know more here.

Cameron Diaz married musician Benji Madden on 5th of January 2015. The marriage took place at her home in Beverly Hills, California in Jewish Ceremony. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the birth of their daughter on 3rd of January 2020. The name of the daughter is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Maddenband she was born on December 30, 2019, at 1: 58 p.m. at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The announcement came as a surprise on an Instagram post by Cameron Diaz. She captioned the post as,”We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

After the birth of Raddix, the couple has gone undercover from media. They are maintaining their privacy. But we got some information about their parenting from a source of InTouch Weekly. The source revealed,”Benji is super hands-on, Cameron’s favorite thing in the world is watching Benji hold her. It fills her heart. This is a very special time for them. They have their little family and nothing else matters.”

On international women’s Day, Madden came out of privacy for sometime and posted a painting of a few flowers. He captioned the post as,”Being a Girl Dad is the best thing ever.”

Cameron Diaz explained the reason why she left the spotlight in an article she wrote for InStyle. The article read,”I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me. Madden was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“I like doing my own thing. I like creating, so I’m just looking for the project that makes the most sense for me now. I have some things brewing, but it’s a little too early to talk about them.”