cameron-diaz-refuses-to-hire-a-nanny-for-baby-girl-raddix-as-she-wants-to-be-a-hands-on-mum

Cameron Diaz has reportedly decided not to hire a nanny for her newborn daughter Raddix, so that she can cherish every moment for herself.

Delivering exciting news to start the New Year, Cameron announced that she had welcomed her first child with husband and Good Charlotte musician, Benji Madden, last week.

The couple expressed their wish to keep Raddix out of the public eye and, by the sounds of it, Cameron and Benji will be keeping their circle small by choosing to forgo help.

A source told People: ‘Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby.

‘Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it’s not strange that they were able to keep it quiet.’

Baby Raddix’s arrival certainly came as a surprise as Cameron, 47, gave no hints that she and Benji, 40, were considering starting a family.

The notoriously private couple married at their Beverly Hills, California home in January 2015 after 10 months of dating.

Sharing an insight into their strong marriage, the insider said: ‘It took some maturing, growth, introspection and learning to find the right kind of guy before Cameron took any kind of steady relationship seriously.

‘Not only in the dating department but even more importantly in bringing a child into her daily life.’

The source also revealed that Cameron and Benji had been ‘focused on having a family’ since tying the knot.

Some of their other goals? ‘Getting healthy, lowering stress levels and doing everything to be positive,’ according to the insider.

Announcing Raddix’s arrival in an Instagram post, the There’s Something About Mary actress said: ‘We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.

‘She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.’

Cameron was also clear to state they have a ‘strong instinct to protect [their] little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.’

Adorable.





