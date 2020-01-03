cameron-diaz-and-benji-madden-‘overjoyed’-to-welcome-baby-daughter

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden have welcomed a baby daughter Raddix to their family over the festive period, according to a post to Diaz’s Instagram.

After wishing a happy new year to her fans, Cameron confirmed the good news: ‘We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.

‘She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.’ The actress went on to stress that she would not be posting pictures of Raddix online, due to ‘a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.’

However, she’s insisted that Baby Madden is ‘really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)’

The couple have maintained a private relationship since meeting and marrying in 2015, but in an interview with InStyle last year Cameron did divulge a few choice descriptions of her marriage to the musician and author.

‘He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner,’ she said. ‘Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50, period. All the time.’

