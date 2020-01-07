Home NEWS Cambridge elects first Muslim woman mayor

Cambridge elects first Muslim woman mayor

Sumbul Siddiqui, whose family immigrated to the United States from Pakistan when she was 2, has been picked by her fellow City Councilors to be mayor of Cambridge.

Siddiqui, the first Muslim woman ever elected in Cambridge, is in her second term as a council member. The mayor serves as chair of both the City Council and the School Committee and fulfills political, ceremonial, and community leadership functions. Cambridge also has a city manager, who oversees departments and services.

While the Cambridge mayor doesn’t wield as much power as mayors in other cities, Siddiqui appears to be the first Muslim to have gained the title in the state, said Shaun Kennedy, campaigns director for Jetpac, a Cambridge-based nonprofit dedicated to increasing Muslim engagement in the political process nationwide.

