calvin-harris-shares-‘hypnagogic-(i-can’t-wait)’-and-‘cp-1’-from-new-project-‘love-regenerator’

Calvin Harris has returned with the first two tracks from his new project, ‘Love Regenerator’.

The Scottish DJ and producer last put out new music in 2019 with the Rag’n’Bone Man collaboration ‘Giant’. Last year also saw him release a 2019 reworking of his 2009 track ‘I’m Not Alone’.

Harris previously announced Love Regenerator on his Twitter page, telling fans: “Start of a new project for me this Friday!” He also shared an image of the release’s artwork.

Start of a new project for me this Friday! Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait) and CP-1 are arriving on the 24th pic.twitter.com/OKlbV76fYr — Love Regenerator (@CalvinHarris) January 20, 2020

Now, he has shared his first EP under the moniker, which features two tracks – ‘Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)’ and ‘CP-1’. In a press release, Harris said they were inspired by “early rave, breaks, techno and house, the music I was obsessed with growing up. In fact, I’ve done everything I can to make them sound like they’ve come from a 1991 time capsule. Every synth and sound used is from that time period.” You can listen to both below now.

“I wanted to rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces,” the producer added. “Just pure fun and experimentation with what sounded good to me.”

Meanwhile, in 2018, Harris hit out at current EDM sounds, saying it “doesn’t have anything in common with the music I love to make”.

“EDM has been sad, slow songs for years now,” he wrote on Twitter in response to a fan asking if he would return to his EDM roots. “2010-2014 edm was more house influenced to me. Anyway now I’m out the bubble and making big records with amazing singers that sound like house music to me…”