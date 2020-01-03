calum-chambers-sends-message-to-arsenal-fans-after-suffering-serious-knee-injury

Arsenal star Calum Chambers says he’s ‘determined to come back stronger’ after his season was cut short by a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old defender ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during the Gunners’ 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea at the weekend.

Chambers had successful surgery on Thursday and the England international is expected to be sidelined for six to nine months.

The injury comes as a crushing blow to Chambers who will have be desperate to nail down his place in Arsenal’s starting XI under new head coach Mikel Arteta.

‘Devastated to end 2019 like this!’ Chambers tweeted on Friday afternoon.

‘If there’s one message I’d like to get across it’s that I’m DETERMINED to come back stronger than I’ve ever been before!

‘I would like to say a massive thank you for all the messages and support I’ve been given over the last couple of days!’

Chambers’ injury is likely to intensify Arsenal’s search for defensive reinforcements and a number of centre-backs have emerged as potential options.

Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng and Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake are all firmly on Arsenal’s radar.

Arteta admits Arsenal have been forced to reevaluate their January transfer plans following Chambers’ knee injury.

‘We will discuss in the next few days, internally, where we can improve the squad,’ the Spaniard said.

‘Because at the moment we have a lot of injuries like I said.

‘Some of them might be long term as well, so we have to adapt the plan.’

