‘calm-and-consistent’-conor-mcgregor-must-deliver-vintage-display-to-defeat-ufc-veteran-donald-cerrone

Conor McGregor will put in a ‘tactical’ performance on his return to UFC this weekend after 15 months out, according to his coach John Kavanagh. McGregor will fight American Donald Cerrone here in Las Vegas on Saturday night – only his second contest in four years – and Kavanagh, speaking exclusively to Telegraph Sport, says the Irishman has been calm and consistent in his training camp.

But the truth is that regardless of how McGregor looks, or sounds, it will not be until the bell rings in the cage that we will we really know what the Irishman has left to give to a fight industry the 31-year-old once brought to the attention of millions.

It has been in the real world that McGregor has become ‘The Notorious One’ in recent times, with serious matters swirling around him outside of fighting: battles with the law, old men in public houses, and his reputation.

It was Kavanagh who began training McGregor as a teenager and they rose together, the coach’s SBG gym in Dublin gaining fame and acclaim, spawning franchises on a global scale. There is little doubt that McGregor’s fame has dipped, his bank balance has sky-rocketed, and fickle fans deserted the once revered figure.