🔥Callum Hudson-Odoi 'perfect' after coronavirus and thanks Chelsea team-mates and fans for support🔥

Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals he is now “feeling perfect” after recovering from coronavirus.

The Englishman became the first Premier League player to test positive for Covid-19 earlier in March, shortly after Mikel Arteta’s diagnosis.

The 19-year-old has been vocal throughout the period of his diagnosis and recovery, and now confirms he’s fit and raring to go.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Hudson-Odoi said: “I am feeling perfect,’ he responds. ‘I had the virus which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good.

‘I had it [the illness] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why do I feel this hot?

“The next day I was feeling back to normal. I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn’t.

“I said to myself this wasn’t actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself I feel good, I feel better.”

The youngster has thanked his team-mates for their support, saying: “Everyone has been asking me how I have been which has been class from them.

“They have been showing me support and saying Cal, get well soon, I hope you are okay now.

“It has been very warming and a good feeling to know you have got your team-mates behind you, backing you and making sure you are feeling well and encouraging you.”

Hudson-Odoi also revealed his gratitude towards the Chelsea fans who have shown immense support throughout his period of recovery.

He added: “I would like to say to them thank you for all the support that you have shown. They have been so encouraging and making sure that I have been okay.

“Thank you for that but also, I can’t wait to be back playing on that pitch again. I am fully fit, I am feeling great, I am feeling perfect. I have no injuries so right now I can’t wait to be back on the pitch and showing again what I am capable of.”

Hudson-Odoi scored one goal and assisted four in 17 Premier League games prior to the competition’s suspension.