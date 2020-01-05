callum-hudson-odoi-ends-goal-drought-as-chelsea-ease-through-to-fourth-round-of-cup-at nottingham-forest’s-expense

Callum Hudson-Odoi has had quite the 12 months, but the Chelsea winger gave notice that 2020 might be another big year with a match-winning performance against Nottingham Forest.

It was in January last year that Hudson-Odoi handed in a transfer request on the back of interest from Bayern Munich. Since then, he has made his senior England debut, suffered a serious injury and earned a big new contract.

The difficult part has, understandably for a 19-year-old, been justifying his £120,000-a-week salary. But Hudson-Odoi offered encouraging signs he will be well worth the money as Chelsea comfortably progressed to the fourth round.

Given Championship play-off hopefuls Forest made 10 changes for this game, it might be a stretch to suggest Hudson-Odoi will have changed Frank Lampard’s desire to sign a new forward this month.

But his performance and a first home win since the start of December will have come as a timely boost.

Lampard started Hudson-Odoi on the right of his front three and the move immediately paid off, as it took him just five minutes to cut in on to his left foot and give the home side the lead.