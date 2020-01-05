callum-hudson-odoi-ends-goal-drought-as-chelsea-ease-through-to-fourth-round-of-cup-at nottingham-forest’s-expense

Callum Hudson-Odoi has had quite the 12 months, but the Chelsea winger gave notice that 2020 might be another big year with a match-winning performance against Nottingham Forest.
It was in January last year that Hudson-Odoi handed in a transfer request on the back of interest from Bayern Munich. Since then, he has made his senior England debut, suffered a serious injury and earned a big new contract.
The difficult part has, understandably for a 19-year-old, been justifying his £120,000-a-week salary. But Hudson-Odoi offered encouraging signs he will be well worth the money as Chelsea comfortably progressed to the fourth round.
Given Championship play-off hopefuls Forest made 10 changes for this game, it might be a stretch to suggest Hudson-Odoi will have changed Frank Lampard’s desire to sign a new forward this month.
But his performance and a first home win since the start of December will have come as a timely boost.
Lampard started Hudson-Odoi on the right of his front three and the move immediately paid off, as it took him just five minutes to cut in on to his left foot and give the home side the lead.
It was Hudson-Odoi’s first goal since September and only his second of the season. Forest could not cope with the teenager’s energy and pace, particularly with impressive right-back Reece James behind him to provide support.
There was a nervous moment for the home side in the 22nd minute, when referee Peter Bankes pointed to the penalty spot after Alexander Mighten had gone down under a challenge from Fikayo Tomori. But the video assistant referee correctly intervened to rule that the Forest striker had been offside.
Ross Barkley made his first appearance since October 19 and the midfielder could be grateful to Hudson-Odoi for marking it with a goal.
Once again, Hudson-Odoi cut in from the right and shot with his left foot. This time, goalkeeper Jordan Smith managed to make a save, but Barkley was in the right place to tap the loose ball into the net.
A hush descended over Stamford Bridge two minutes before the break, as Hudson-Odoi went down clutching the same Achilles he ruptured in April that kept him out for five months.
But he was ok to continue and came back out for the second half, this time on the left flank as Lampard switched his wingers.
It was from a Hudson-Odoi cross that Michy Batshuayi, who had also missed with a first-half header, got himself in a tangle and failed to score from close range.
Just before Batshuayi’s miss, Forest had seen VAR wipe off a Ryan Yates header for offside but there was not too much for Lampard to worry about and he sent on youngster Tariq Lamptey to replace Pedro for the final 14 minutes.
Pedro clapped each side of Stamford Bridge as he left the pitch, which may have been taken by some supporters as a farewell ahead of a potential January move.
Match details
Chelsea (4-3-3): Caballero; James, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson; Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic (Mount, 69); Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Pedro (Lamptey, 76).
Substitutes not used: Cumming, Rudiger, Willian, Giroud, Azpilicueta.
Booked: James.
Goals: Hudson-Odoi (6), Barkley (33).
Nottingham Forest (4-4-2): Smith; Jenkinson, Dawson, Figueiredo (Benalouane, 46), Ribeiro; Adomah, Yates, Esteves (Fornah, 69), Carvalho; Mighten, Johnson (En-Neyah, 81).
Substitutes not used: Shelvey, Sole, Hefele, Gabriel.
Booked: Yates.
Referee: Peter Bankes.
Attendance: 40,492.