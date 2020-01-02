calling-dracula-the-‘gay-vampire’-totally-misses-the-point

Dracula’s latest reinvention on the BBC has struck a nerve with viewers – so much so that some have gone as far as threatening to cancel their licence fee.

Because of the beast brutally decapitating a nun, tearing off a dying man’s face and wearing it as a mask? It’s a lot for the BBC, but it wasn’t that.

Have writers Stephen Moffatt and Mark Gatiss lost their touch? Perhaps the jokes just didn’t land? Of course not.

No, it was the threat that Bram Stoker’s fictional creature could be gay. He’s a parasite who slaughtered an entire convent – but it’s the notion he could sleep with another man which really creeped people out.

Actually, he’s not – nor ever has been – interested in sex at all.

‘He doesn’t really have sex with people, he drinks their blood and that’s a distinction you have to make in life – they’re not the same thing,’ Moffat clarified, although, really, he shouldn’t have to at all.

‘I think Dracula has correctly identified the weakness in the human race: that we lose our minds when sex is involved, and he romances [victims] into a clinch with his teeth into their necks.’

He stressed: ‘He’s not bisexual, he’s bihomicidal – and that’s the point people should make.’

They didn’t, though.

Without even mentioning his own sexuality, Dracula (played by Claes Bang) managed to offend a pool of traditionalists, who somehow jumped to their own conclusions.

‘The #BBC has made #Dracula gay… I have no words, when or more worryingly where will it all end?’ wrote Darren from Plymouth. Who knows, Darren? Perhaps next the BBC will revive Bob The Builder as a ‘woke’ Drag Queen, solely put on the TV so children will never look at the opposite sex again.

Ideally, ‘Darren from Plymouth’ would have been awash with backlash, but actually his fears were echoed by plenty of other social media users with Union Jack flags in their Twitter bio.

‘I’d agree it probably could be if they called it the gay vampire or bent bloodsucker. But it’s Dracula. A classic story that the BBC have walloped into an unrecognisable lump just to virtue signal for bonus woke points (sic.)’ and ‘It’s total se, most stuff on the bbc is, started watching Dracula last night, according to the beeb he’s gay, turned it off, utter baloney (sic.)’ were among the heap of viewers who couldn’t – or refused to – allow a sexually fluid Dracula in 2020.

But Dracula isn’t the only fictional character whose sexuality is cemented by those without any imagination. Just put ‘James Bond’ and ‘gay’ in the same sentence and you’ll be chased off social media by an army of homophobes for treason.

What’s perhaps more bewildering here though is Dracula has never been considered ‘ultra-masculine’ – whatever that may be. If anything, throughout countless portrayals of the Count, being ‘camp’ is among the qualities which has been fairly consistent over the past century.

‘If you look at the first Hammer one, the person he’s most excited about biting is Peter Cushing. There’s a real homoerotic moment – he really goes for it,’ Moffatt recalled.

But the fact Moffat even had to state the above proves there’s still a warped fascination with Dracula’s sexuality when he doesn’t even have one. But why? Why would anyone care that a fictional character written over 100 years ago could, as one tabloid put it, ‘bat for both sides’?

Can the inclusion of LGBT figures only be a tool to drive the BBC’s ‘PC bs’? Thankfully, sexuality is becoming more irrelevant in dramas.

Gay characters are written less as victims or clowns, and they’ve traditionally always been secondary – never a lead. But in Dracula, there really couldn’t be a character whose sexuality is less relevant or let alone offensive – he doesn’t have one.

Even if he did, it would change little. Stoker’s Van Helsing was written as a man, but Moffat and Gatiss’ added a slight twist in episode one to reveal Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells) was the vampire hunter, and Dracula’s arch-nemesis.

But at no point does the cat and mouse chase of Dracula versus Helsing feel any different to anything we’ve read or seen before (if anything, Dolly Wells should just accept her BAFTA now). So why would an LGBT Dracula?

I wish the reaction to Dracula came as a surprise last night, but it didn’t – not even in the slightest – but that didn’t make trawling through the posts – which blew my ‘woke’ mind into a blizzard of snowflakes – an easier read.

But when nothing has been amended, updated or altered from the original source material in Dracula, I don’t see how there is a problem. His sexual ambiguity is, if anything, a welcomed change.

The LGBTQ community are still yet to recover from New Year’s Eve celebrations to tuck into a primetime drama with a gay lead on January 1, and clearly with the reaction to Dracula, it’s going to be a long time until we get one.

Unfortunately, even the idea of a figure we’ve actually grown up with being gay is just too threatening for some.

Dracula continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.





