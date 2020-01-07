called-‘manly’-and-‘malnourished’:-vaani-kapoor-hits-back-at-trolls

Vaani KapoorInstagram

Back after a refreshing New Year holiday, Vaani Kapoor is roaring to go! The Shamshera actress, who just had a massive release, War, is ready to take down anyone who comes her way and how!

Vaani shared a picture of herself wearing a blue sports bra and yoga pants and captioned it “back to the grind”. While we, just like many others, are a fan of Vaani’s beauty and talent, there were few who had some nasty things to say about the picture. One after the other, Vaani shut them down with her epic response.

Vaani KapoorInstagram

Vaani’s epic response

When a user called her ‘manly’, Vaani retorted by saying, “@sha3ank I hope you’re aware your nothing but an attention seeker .. but there is still time , don’t go all hopeless on yourself, you still can get the necessary help.” The user then said, “@_vaanikapoor_ well you’re the one posting 2-3 pictures every other day so we all know who the attention seeker is. Btw, there’s difference between ‘your’ and ‘you’re’. Didn’t they teach you this in your fancy lad school?” Not in a mood to let him go free, Vaani lashed back and wrote, “@sha3ank ummm YOUR grammar is worse than YOUR attitude ! PS Let me save both of us the trouble by blocking you. You can’t see me and I don’t have to go through your irrelevant comments. K byeeee.”

Vaani Kapoor faces heat for skimpy outfit that has “Ram” written over it.facebook

When another user said, “Suffering from Malnutrition are ya?”, Vaani shot back and wrote, “@silly_point12 why don’t you find something productive to do in life ??? Please stop being harsh on your self life is so much better.. stop reflecting hate.” When one user asked why she didn’t buy the latest iPhone, Vaani said, “@anexplorer__ cuz I’m happy with what I have .. didn’t feel the need to impress you.”

Vaani in legal soup

A few days back, a Mumbai resident had filed a complaint to the Commissioner of Police, demanding FIR against the actress for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by wearing a skimpy outfit that has “Ram” written over it.