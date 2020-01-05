call-the-midwife,-series-9-episode-1-review:-despite-diphtheria-and-the-death-of-churchill,-this-is-still-comfort-tv

The year is 1965 in Call the Midwife (BBC One) and we know this because Winston Churchill has just died. Some of the characters care deeply about Churchill’s death – Fred (Cliff Parisi) is getting out his medals and Violet (Annabelle Apsion) is dusting off her “artificial beaver” to wear as the cortège passes by. But the midwives of Nonnatus House don’t pay too much attention, because they know mention of Churchill’s death is just an establishing device by the writers to let us know that series nine is entering a new era.

The nunnery is under threat from the council, who want to demolish it as part of their slum clearance. But otherwise the elements that viewers love about this show are unchanged….