call-the-midwife-praised-for-highlighting-post-childbirth-incontinence

Call The Midwife was praised for highlighting post-childbirth incontinence.

In the most recent episode Nurse Crane met Mrs Mohammed, who had arrived from Bangladesh.

She had recently given birth but the baby had tragically died, however she was struggling with incontinence.

Speaking to Nurse Crane, she said her family were ‘angry’ because ‘the smell is very bad’.

Mrs Mohammed said of her child’s death: ‘She died three months ago. She was a long time coming. Four days. No hospital.

‘My husband’s mother helps.

‘My family, my husband’s mother, my husband are angry. He was sad for the baby but the smell is very bad. He says I must clean and wash.’

It was revealed that Mrs Mohammed had had a vaginal fistula, a condition where a hole develops between the vagina and the rectum or bladder, causing incontinence when waste passes through the hole and leaks out of the vagina.

While it can be caused by injury or infection, in Mrs Mohammed’s case it was an obstetric fistula, caused by childbirth.

The episode resonated with many viewers, while others sang the medical drama’s praises for tackling the topic, one not often talked about.

One viewer tweeted: ‘Too many women around the world suffer from post natal fistula and the stigma that surrounds it. All that’s needed is a simple op. Well done again #callthemidwife.’

‘#Callthemidwife well done for raising the important subject of incontinence post childbirth whether related to a fistula or not . All couched in good drama,’ said another viewer.

A further comment on Twitter read: ‘#CallTheMidwife once again raising real life issues surrounding #childbirth and the issues of birthing injuries in this episode is wonderful to see #stopthetaboo.’

‘A very good #callthemidwife tonight – racism and fistula post-childbirth. Plus the alteration challenge fashion show #sewingbee Great writing,’ said another fan.

Call The Midwife airs Sundays on BBC One.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot straight in at UK number one – Games charts 18 January

MORE: Love Island host Laura Whitmore weighs in on ‘The Anvil’ after Siânnise Fudge makes sex confession





