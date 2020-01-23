call-of-duty:-modern-warfare-patch-is-not-going-to-reset-all-your-progress

A new patch for Modern Warfare has ended up threatening to delete everyone’s save, but thankfully disaster has been averted.

Infinity Ward have had to placate panicking fans, terrified that they would lose five months of multiplayer progress in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, and assure them that the error messages from a new patch are not as bad as they seem.

Patches are meant to make games better, not worse, but while that doesn’t always happen the worst case scenario seemed to strike Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare last night, when a new update brought with it a message saying you have to reset all your progress in order to play a match.

It almost seemed like some sort of malicious hack, but the dialogue box below was real, telling players that their data was corrupt and there was nothing for it but to reset their rank and unlocks.

Taken at face value that means losing everything you’ve unlocked and achieved since you started playing the game – but don’t panic, as that’s not what actually happened.

All that was really being reset was stats in the combat record and leaderboards, and things like unlocks and rankings were never in danger. But even those stats can be recovered, although you may lose the few hours between the patch going live and Infinity Ward being made aware of the problem.

Infinity Ward has now removed the dire sounding message but if you see it again their advice is to switch off your console and not choose either option.

That begs the question of who added such a scary-sounding choice in the first place, and why they thought it was a good idea, but we may never get an answer to that.

Inevitability, there’s now going to be another patch to sort things out for good, but it’s not going to be ready immediately.

It’s a bit of a shame as it overshadows what was an otherwise welcome update, which added a new one-shot crossbow and five new loadout slots.

