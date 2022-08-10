The future of Activision’s best-known franchise is still a mystery, and it seems that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 would remove a well-known feature, although the franchise has been criticized over the years for its unwillingness to change between each iteration of the game. Knowing what mechanics the next Call of Duty game will include is a big part of what makes anticipating them exciting, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no different.

One of the current talking points is that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 would remove a well-known one. A Reddit post claims that two sources, FaZe’s Swagg and “Zooma”, have said that Modern Warfare 2 could remove swipe cancel. To be clear, the rumor is framed as a possibility and not a certainty, as if Infinity Ward is still deciding whether or not to include this feature. On the other hand, they have been leaked several images of the menu of the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

If it turns out to be true that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 would remove a well-known feature, it would be best to know how to recognize it. Players can hit the crouch button while sprinting to slide across the ground. Manipulating the crouch button during a slide can cancel it, allowing the player to maintain a speed greater than that of a sprint. It is a high level ability that, if used incorrectly, can punish the player.

It’s easy to see how a mechanic like swipe cancellation can be seen as both a positive and a negative for a Call of Duty developer. Increases the skill cap for high level players, which is nice, but it also gives high-level players an advantage, as more casual players may not even know the mechanic exists. That could be why Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 would remove a well-known feature.