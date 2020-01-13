call-of-duty-mobile-season-3-new-maps-and-modes-revealed

Season 3 of Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale is about to begin and its bringing with it the MQ-27 Dragonfire combat drone from Black Ops 2.

After years of trying, Activision has finally made a successful mobile version of Call Of Duty and season 3 of the Battle Royale is already getting ready to start.

As you’d expect, the new season will introduce a number of new maps, modes, scorestreaks, and ranks, with Activision already adding one major new feature: the MQ-27 Dragonfire drone from Black Ops 2.

They’ve also revealed that a new Scrapyard map will be added in season 3, based on the classic of the same name from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

Also confirmed will be a time limited mode called Rapid Fire, which gives you infinite ammo and grenades, as well as quickly recharging skill cooldowns and scorestreaks.

When does Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 start?

The only official start date is sometime in mid-January, but current rumours suggest season 3’s update will be released on Friday, 17 January and that servers will go live on Monday, 20 January.

Although it’s not confirmed, other rumours include the addition of two new weapons: the G36C assault rifle (which turned up in PUBG last year year) and the Barrett .50 sniper rifle.

Season 3 will also bring a variety of new skins, items, and rewards but until Activision decide to spill the beans we won’t know what any of those are.

Call Of Duty Mobile came out last October, when it enjoyed the biggest launch ever for a mobile game – with 148 million downloads and £42 million in revenues.

