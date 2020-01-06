Call Of Duty is first number one of 2020 – Games charts 4 January

Home NEWS Call Of Duty is first number one of 2020 – Games charts...

By
Mary Smith
-
9
0
UK all formats retail chart – 4 January

1 (1) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4/XO)


2 (3) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4/XO)


3 (2) FIFA 20 (PS4/XO/NS)


4 (4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)


5 (5) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)


6 (6) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XO/360/PC/PS3)


7 (7) Borderlands 3 (PS4/XO/PC)


8 (8) Just Dance 2020 (NS/Wii/PS4/XO)


9 (12)Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/XO/PC)


10(15)WWE 2K20 (PS4/XO)

Ukie Games Charts©, compiled by GfK



Japanese console chart – 22 December

1 (1) Pokémon Sword/Shield (NS)


2 (4) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)


3 (3) Ring Fit Adventure (NS)


4 (5) Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (NS)


5 (6) Minecraft (NS)


6 (9) Tsuri Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (NS)


7 (7) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)


8 (10)Super Mario Maker 2 (NS)


9 (8) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS)


10(11) Super Mario Party (NS)

(C)2019 Enterbrain, Inc. All rights reserved.



U.S. all formats chart – November

1 (1) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (XO/PS4/PC)


2 (-) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XO/PS4/PC)


3 (-) Pokémon Sword (NS)*


4 (-) Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield dual pack (NS)*


5 (-) Pokémon Shield (NS)*


6 (4) Madden NFL 20 (XO/PS4/PC)


7 (-) Death Stranding (PS4)


8 (5) NBA 2K20 (XO/PS4/NS/PC)


9 (-) Need for Speed Heat (XO/PS4/PC)


10(3) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)*

*does not include digital sales


does not include Steam sales

Note: U.S. charts are organised by revenue not unit sales

The NPD Group/NPD Funworld

