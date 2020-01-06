Call Of Duty is first number one of 2020 – Games charts 4 January

Contents
UK all formats retail chart – 4 January
1 (1) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4/XO)
2 (3) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4/XO)
3 (2) FIFA 20 (PS4/XO/NS)
4 (4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)
5 (5) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)
6 (6) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XO/360/PC/PS3)
7 (7) Borderlands 3 (PS4/XO/PC)
8 (8) Just Dance 2020 (NS/Wii/PS4/XO)
9 (12)Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/XO/PC)
10(15)WWE 2K20 (PS4/XO)
Japanese console chart – 22 December
1 (1) Pokémon Sword/Shield (NS)
2 (4) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)
3 (3) Ring Fit Adventure (NS)
4 (5) Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (NS)
5 (6) Minecraft (NS)
6 (9) Tsuri Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (NS)
7 (7) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)
8 (10)Super Mario Maker 2 (NS)
9 (8) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS)
10(11) Super Mario Party (NS)
U.S. all formats chart – November
1 (1) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (XO/PS4/PC)
2 (-) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XO/PS4/PC)
3 (-) Pokémon Sword (NS)*
4 (-) Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield dual pack (NS)*
5 (-) Pokémon Shield (NS)*
6 (4) Madden NFL 20 (XO/PS4/PC)
7 (-) Death Stranding (PS4)
8 (5) NBA 2K20 (XO/PS4/NS/PC)
9 (-) Need for Speed Heat (XO/PS4/PC)
10(3) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)*
*does not include digital sales
does not include Steam sales
Note: U.S. charts are organised by revenue not unit sales
