call-of-duty:-black-ops-5-won’t-have-jetpacks-thanks-to-angry-fans

Treyarch veteran David Vonderhaar says he still has PTSD from the fan reaction to Black Ops 3’s jetpacks and won’t be bringing them back.

It’ll probably be at least April or May until this year’s new Call Of Duty is announced, but it’s already an open secret it’s going to be Black Ops 5 – as trouble at Activision means that developer Treyarch are returning to the series a year earlier than usual.

But multiplayer lead David Vonderhaar seems to have confirmed one fact about the game already: it won’t have jetpacks.

2015’s Black Ops 3 did, but the response from some players, who didn’t like the generally less realistic tone of Call Of Duty games from that era, seems to have been enough that Vonderhaar has already ruled out jetpacks for the next game.

NO. — David “Vahn” Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) January 5, 2020

Such short-term memories. You hung me from the highest branch. No. NO. I have PTSD. — David “Vahn” Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) January 5, 2020

Responding to tweets from fans, Vonderhaar insisted that not only was there not going to be any jetpacks but that he was still suffering from PTSD from complaints about Black Ops 3.

That prompted a lot more tweets, but the comments were surprisingly constructive, offering support for Vonderhaar and some thoughtful defences in favour of jetpacks – such as this one from Phixate:

‘Jetpack CODs are the ones that promoted and rewarded players for playing aggressively. Boots on the ground CODs promote a slower killstreak-acquiring mentality which results in a lot of camping. It’s a shame the majority of COD fans prefer the latter play style.’

Given that last year’s Modern Warfare – the first in several years to be set firmly in the modern day – has been the most successful entry for a long time, jetpacks and other more sci-fi equipment always seemed unlikely.

But while everyone seems to agree that Black Ops 5 will be the next game there are few concrete details about it. Rumours suggest that it will take place during the Cold War, possibly including the Vietnam War, but there’s nothing in the way of evidence so far.

If it follows the usual schedule the game will be released this autumn and will likely also launch on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

