call-for-naked-art-classes-to-benefit-children-in-uk-schools 

Campaigners have called for nude art classes in schools to improve body image issues caused by social media, and teachers will decide if children can take part.

Artists want models to disrobe for young people and display the unfiltered human form, counteracting distortions of shape, size, and normality young people receive online.

Life drawing advocates believe sketching naked men and women should be part of a balanced curriculum, and that primary school students are more open to nudity than adults made prudish by taboos, or judgemental by presumptions about what a body should be.

The Department for Education would not stop schools exposing pupils to nude models in art classes, leaving decisions on age-appropriateness to the judgement of teachers.

It is understood there are no explicit Government guidelines on the practice, and headteachers have welcomed the freedom to make decisions on nudity in the art room.