call-for-naked-art-classes-to-benefit-children-in-uk-schools 

Campaigners have called for nude art classes in schools to improve body image issues caused by social media, and teachers will decide if children can take part.
Artists want models to disrobe for young people and display the unfiltered human form, counteracting distortions of shape, size, and normality young people receive online.
Life drawing advocates believe sketching naked men and women should be part of a balanced curriculum, and that primary school students are more open to nudity than adults made prudish by taboos, or judgemental by presumptions about what a body should be.
The Department for Education would not stop schools exposing pupils to nude models in art classes, leaving decisions on age-appropriateness to the judgement of teachers.
It is understood there are no explicit Government guidelines on the practice, and headteachers have welcomed the freedom to make decisions on nudity in the art room.
Campaigners believe life drawing can educate children in bodily realities before they are influenced by the “nonsense we see on social media”.
“You are accepting of whatever you are looking at, whether they are old, or overweight, or hairy,” said advocate Anne Noble-Partridge, who runs art classes in the capital with London Drawing.
“You introduce young people and children who haven’t’ got these ingrained prejudices, ideas of disgust, or appropriateness.
“When somebody takes their clothes off they are just human beings. It really gets rid of any prejudices as to what a body should look like. It’s great for body positivity.”
She added: “In my experience, primary school children are a great audience for this kind of thing.
“The main barriers for all these things are parents and adults. Children are much more open, they are much more connected.”
It is argued that the naked human form is not inherently sexual, and life drawing is mistakenly seen as lewd. Campaigners believe children can handle the practice without hang-ups, and can safely benefit from early introduction to nudity with only a few giggles.
Artist and activist Esther Bunting, of life drawing group Spirited Bodies, hopes for universal life drawing in schools. So far the take up for life drawing has been, in her experience, restricted to “posh girls’ schools”.
Ms Bunting believes such lessons can counteract low confidence created by idealised images seen on Instagram.
She said: “It’s very healthy, I think, and it’s an antidote to all that, particularly now.
“It’s been exacerbated by the use of social media. From a very young age they are seeing all kinds of stuff.”
She added on introducing life drawing to schools: “You can’t really start too young, because they are already being exposed.”
It is understood that top-down guidelines from Government do not cover life drawing, and that specific safeguarding for this will be covered by the policies of individual schools. Models and teachers coming on site would be subject to the usual background checks.
This leaves nudity in the art room to the discretion of educators, which has been welcomed by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT).
The union’s senior policy advisor Sarah Hannafin said: “Schools are best placed to make decisions about visitors coming into schools to enhance the curriculum and support pupils learning.
“Schools will have policies in place which would apply to any visitors to ensure pupils are safeguarded.
“Schools should have the freedom to determine the right curriculum to engage, inspire and motivate all pupils. Schools know their pupils best and so can consider their needs, age and stage of development when making these curriculum decisions.”
The NHS has previously warned about the impact of social media on anxiety, depression and body image in young people, with girls in particular feeling pressure to be thinner.
In 2017 the NSPCC issued its own warning about the high number of young women worrying about weight loss and how they look, with social media platforms cited as a factor in damaging confidence and mental health.