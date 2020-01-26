california-woman-dies-after-clothing-gets-caught-in-raisin-processor

January 25, 2020 | 8: 10pm

A California woman was killed when her clothing got caught in a machine at a raisin packing plant in Sanger, a town in the Central Valley.

Yaneth Lopez Valladares, 33, was a contract worker in her second year at the Del Rey Packing Co. before the incident Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A piece of her clothing got entangled with a shaft to a cylinder that breaks up bunches of raisins and she struck her head, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

Two other employees were nearby and immediately shut off the machine and called 911, but she died at the scene, the Fresno Bee reported.

“We are in deep sorrow,” Del Rey Packing Co. President Gerald Chooljian said in a statement.

OSHA is investigating the incident.