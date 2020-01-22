california-police-warn-public-not-to-‘attack’-sexual-predator-with-full-face-tattoo-named-pirate

January 22, 2020 | 10: 33am

Northern California cops are urging residents to leave a sexual predator whose legal name is Pirate alone — and treat the face-tattooed ex-con “like every other man you see on the street.”

Born Daniel Selovich, Pirate has a lengthy rap sheet that includes charges for rape and assault across several states, news station KRCR-TV reported.

But the 41-year-old is now living free in Redding, Calif., after most recently serving time last year for a sexual assault.

“Don’t try to grab him or attack him if you see Pirate out and about,” Redding Police Department Sgt. Todd Cogle told the outlet. “I live here and I have loved ones here as well. I know it’s worrying to know that he is on the streets but he is a free man. You have to treat him like every other man you see on the street.”

Cogle said that the department has received at least six calls from concerned citizens about Pirate sightings.

“It’s not often you have a subject named Pirate with their face covered in tattoos generating conflict in pretty much every city he goes to,” Cogle told the Redding Record Searchlight.

Pirate was arrested in 2010 for an incident in Redding six years earlier in which he raped, bit and slapped a woman, the newspaper reported. He was charged with rape and assault using DNA evidence and sentenced to four years in prison.

After his release, he moved to Alaska where he was accused in 2015 of holding a woman captive for five weeks in a cabin, where he repeatedly sexually and physically assaulted her, the outlet reported.

He was charged but the case was dismissed after the victim died of natural causes, according to the report.

DNA evidence obtained by Alaskan authorities in the case tied Pirate to another incident from 2004 in Las Vegas.

He was accused of attacking a mentally and physically disabled woman at a motel, the Record Searchlight reported. He pleaded guilty to sexually motivated coercion in July 2018 and was released from prison less than two years later.

“He has a substantial criminal history and at this point he has paid his debt for what he’s been convicted of,” Cogle told KRCR.

Reached by phone, Pirate said he returned to Redding, Calif., to apply for disability assistance, KRCR-TV reported. He assured the locals that he has no plans to stay there in the long term.

“I am here to get started on my disability, get my money started again, then I will leave,” Pirate told the outlet. “This is where I got started on my disability last time, this is where I am going to do it this time and if I leave in a pine box, you know that sucks for the people that love me which totals like six people I think.”