california-neighborhood-evacuated-after-explosives-found-in-dead-man’s-home

January 24, 2020 | 10: 25am

Dozens of people were evacuated from a California neighborhood this week after police found hundreds of military-grade explosives inside a dead man’s home, according to a new report.

First responders arrived around 9: 10 a.m. Thursday at the Rockford Avenue home in Stockton, where a 70-year-old man died of what appeared to be natural causes, FOX 40 reported.

People who knew the man found him and notified police, who were dispatched to investigate, according to the report.

At some point, the officers encountered the devices, evacuated both that home and 20 surrounding neighbors, Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva told the outlet.

The bomb squad, along with military personnel from the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, were called in, Silva said.

So many devices were stockpiled in the home that the military personnel needed to return to the base for extra help, according to Silva.

“They’ll be back here first thing [Friday] morning so that they can try to figure out what these devices are and if any are live,” the police official said. “And then try to determine how they’re going to get them out of the house safely.”

They are expected to remain on scene throughout the day Friday and possibly into the weekend.

It was unclear whether the man had ever served in the military, why he kept the massive arsenal or whether anyone else lived with him, Silva told The Record newspaper.