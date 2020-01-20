california-man-named-sexy-vegan-enters-plea-in-dog-sex-assault-case

January 20, 2020 | 4: 06pm

A California man named Sexy Vegan entered a no-contest plea in a case where he was accused of sexually assaulting his dog and posting a video of the abuse on social media, officials announced Friday.

Vegan — whose name was previously Hansel Marion DeBartolo III — was busted for posting a video that showed a pit bull licking his rear end on Sept. 5, the Los Angeles County DA’s office said.

The 37-year-old West Hollywood man entered the no-contest plea to one misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community services and a 52-week sexual offender program, prosecutors said.

He had initially been charged with one misdemeanor count each of sexual assault on an animal and posting obscene matter.

As part of his plea, the two dogs that were taken from Vegan — who has his moniker tattooed across his face — won’t be returned to him, and he cannot get any new pets during his probation, prosecutors said.

Vegan was kicked off of an episode of “Dr. Phil” — called “My Brother Changed His Name to ‘Sexy Vegan,’ Wears Speedos in Public and is Spending My Mom’s $11 Million Inheritance!” — for using excessive profanity.