california-gov.-gavin-newsom-received-170-broken-ventilators-from-president-donald-trump-in-the-midst-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic,-and-this-is-what-he-did-about-it

The current governor of California is making residents proud. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently revealed that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 33,000 people and has infected more than 700,00, President Donald Trump sent over 170 ventilators that were not working.

The ventilators are now as precious as gold because they are rare, and they are used to keep coronavirus patients alive because they have great difficulties breathing on their own once the disease attacks their lungs.

Upon discovering that the ventilators, shipped by the federal government to the Los Angeles County by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help his state, were not functioning; he did not hold a press conference to whine and bash Trump, instead, he took his job as a leader seriously and fixed the issue.

Newsom explained that the defunct ventilators had been delivered to the Bloom Energy that will resolve the issues.

The Democrat explained: “Rather than lamenting about it, rather than complaining about it, rather than pointing fingers, rather than generating headlines in order to generate more stress and anxiety, we got a car and a truck.”

Newsom went on to say: “We had those 170 brought here to this facility at 8 a.m. this morning, and they are quite literally working on those ventilators right now.”

The governor also gave the following update that California currently had 7,500 ventilators throughout its hospital systems before the COVID-19 outbreak, and he was able to add more than 4,200 since.

Bloom Energy is expected to deliver the ventilators on Monday, Newsom also said the following: “That’s the spirit of California. That’s the spirit of this moment. Take responsibility, take ownership, and take it upon ourselves to meet this moment head-on.”

In a recent interview, Newsom spoke about how difficult it is to handle this tough situation: “We are clearly operating under a different set of assumptions, and the President understands the unique challenges facing New York, California, and Washington state.”

He added: “I have no trepidation that whatever he decides to do from a national prism will not get in the way of our efforts here at the state level, to do what we need to do to hit this head-on, bend the curve, get people back to work as quickly as we can.”

While less flashy than some other leaders, Newsom is handling things pretty well so far.



