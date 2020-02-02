calendar:-week-of-february-3

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar: On Monday the Iowa caucuses provide the first real test in the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary race.2020 Caucuses (Iowa Democratic Party)How do the Iowa caucuses work? A primer for the 2020 election (CBS News) Tuesday’s the night for President Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. What is a State of the Union address? (CBS News, 1/30/18)History of the State of the Union address (house.gov)State of the Union responses to be delivered by Michigan governor and Texas congresswoman (CBS News, 1/24/20) Wednesday sees the annual New York Gala for amfAR, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting AIDS research.amfAR Gala New York, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m., at Cipriani Wall Street, New York CityamfAR, the Foundation for AIDS ResearchHow to donate On Thursday, veteran NBC News correspondent Tom Brokaw marks his 80th birthday. (Happy birthday, Tom!)Follow @tombrokaw on TwitterTom Brokaw: Yesterday, “Today” and tomorrow (“Sunday Morning,” 11/17/19)In 2015 Jane Pauley discussed working with her “Today” co-anchor Tom Brokaw in this interview with the Television Academy Foundation:

Friday is National Wear Red Day, aimed at raising awareness about cardiovascular disease.National Wear Red Day (Feb. 7)Start your own fundraiserGo Red for Women (American Heart Association)National Wear Red Day (National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute)CBS Station WFOR in Miami reports on the significance of National Wear Red Day in raising awareness about the number-one killer of women: heart disease:

And, speaking of 80th birthdays, Saturday is the big day for our own Ted Koppel. (Happy birthday to you!)Ted Koppel at CBS NewsTed Koppel at Penguin Random HouseWatch a 2006 career tribute to Ted Koppel by the News & Documentary Emmy Awards:

