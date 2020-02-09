calendar:-week-of-february-10

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar: On Monday, Best Supporting Actress nominee Laura Dern celebrates her 53rd birthday. Follow @lauradern on TwitterLaura Dern received her first Oscar nomination for the 1991 film “Rambling Rose,” as a young woman who saunters into the life of a young Southern boy (Lukas Haas):

Rambling Rose (7/11) Movie CLIP – You’re Looking… Pretty (1991) HD by

Movieclips on

YouTube

Tuesday brings the New Hampshire presidential primary.What to know about early voting in the 2020 presidential primaries (CBS News, 1/26/20)New Hampshire voters shrug off Iowa caucuses fiasco (CBS News, 2/5/20)Iowa and New Hampshire won’t cancel 2020 GOP primaries (CBS News, 9/11/19) Wednesday is opening day of the “Harlem Art Then and Now” art exhibit in New York City. “Harlem Art Then and Now: A Celebration of Community and Contemporary Art,” at the Harlem State Office Building, New York (Feb. 7-March 27) Thursday kicks off Chicago Theater Week, offering discounted tickets to more than 100 performances all across “that toddlin’ town.” Chicago Theatre Week, Feb. 13-23 (League of Chicago Theatres)What to see at Chicago Theater Week 2020 (Time Out Magazine) Friday is St. Valentine’s Day … the traditional day for lovers. David Edelstein: Classic romantic movies for Valentine’s Day (“Sunday Morning,” 02/14/16)Paul Reiser on “irritating” Valentine’s Day (“Sunday Morning,” 02/14/16)Jim Gaffigan on Valentine’s Day (“Sunday Morning,” 02/08/15)XOXO: Is writing love letters a lost art? (“Sunday Morning, 02/14/16)Making sense of aphrodisiacs (“Sunday Morning, 02/15/15)Gallery: Romance on screen – Passions and longings (CBS News) And Saturday is International Childhood Cancer Day, aimed at raising awareness of the disease that strikes some 300,000 young people worldwide every year.International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD), February 15World Child CancerChildhood Cancers (National Cancer Institute)Cancer in Children (American Cancer Society)

New hope for children with cancer

Story produced by Charis Satchell.

