caitlyn-jenner-responds-to-sofia-hutchins-dating-rumours:-‘she’s-younger-than-kendall-and-kylie’

Caitlyn Jenner says age isn’t just a number when it comes to the possibility of her dating best friend Sofia Hutchins, explaining her pal is ‘younger than Kendall and Kylie’.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star has long been rumoured to be secretly dating Sofia whom she grew close to after announcing her transition back in 2015.

Speculation mounted when it emerged that Caitlyn, 70, and Sofia, 23, live together in Malibu, California. Sofia has also been embraced by the Kardashian-Jenner family and is often at family events like Christmas parties and dinners.

But Caitlyn insists they are simply friends and also have a professional relationship with Sofia as her manager.

Speaking to KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show this week, Caitlyn explained: ‘‘I have a good friend named Sophia who also lives at the house…

‘No [we don’t lay in bed together]. She is beautiful but she is only 23 and I’m 70, come on!’

Caitlyn added: ‘She is younger than my daughters!’

The former Olympian was referring to her youngest daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 22, whom she shares with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Caitlyn and Kris were married for more than 23 years when they split and divorced in 2014. Despite some tension in the months following Caitlyn’s transition revelation, the former spouses are now thought to be on good terms.

Although she and Sofia are just friends, Caitlyn admits to being reliant on her manager’s company.

She told Kylie and Jackie O: ‘She was off on a trip [recently] because she works extraordinarily hard and I thought well what do I do now?’

The Australian radio hosts also asked Caitlyn about previous rumours she was planning on having a baby with Sofia but hit back: ‘No. I have enough children.’

In addition to Kendall and Kylie, Caitlyn is also father to four other children – Brody, Brandon, Burt and Cassandra – from his former marriages to Linda Thompson and Chrystie Jenner.

Sofia recently denied the dating rumours in an interview with the New York Times and stated: ‘We made a lot of money together and still do… we were never romantically involved.’

Shen then revealed how she has started dating a 30-year-old gentleman who graduated from Harvard and works on Wall Street.





