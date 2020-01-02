Caffè Nero launches vegan croissants and entire Veganuary menu

Caffè Nero is to become the first high street coffee shop to offer vegan croissants with a brand new menu launching this month.

The new ‘Veganero’ menu launches on 8 January and will feature brand new products including the plant-based croissants and vegan sausage rolls.

Which is fantastic news if you’re going meat- and dairy-free for the new year.

Creators say the menu has been launched in response to a growing customer demand for vegan-friendly options – which is why there will be products for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The menu includes vegan raspberry croissants to-go, the ‘meatball’ panini, featuring rich tomato ragu, vegan cheese, mayo and spinach with stonebaked sourdough bread, vegan flatbreads, soups, salads and even vegan porridge.

Customers can even satisfy their sweet tooth with the new vegan salted caramel and chocolate cheesecake, or a slice of the vegan ginger cake.

‘We’re committed to offering our customers more choice and the deliciously good food they deserve, whether that is an indulgent treat that hits the sweet spot or a hearty lunch,’ says Will Stratton-Morris, CEO at Caffe Nero UK.

‘This menu is not only perfect for those following a vegan diet or purposely trying to reduce their meat intake, in fact, the products are such high quality that you wouldn’t know they were vegan.’

The launch is the latest in a string of vegan launches by high street brands – Greggs has just announced the launch of the vegan steak bake, following the popularity of the vegan sausage roll last year.

