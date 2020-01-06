cadbury’s-creme-egg-trifle-is-back-for-2020

We’ve only just packed away the Christmas decorations but it seems one leading confectioner is already planning for Easter.

Cadbury has brought back a very special product for 2020.

Of course, just the very mention of Easter is enough to bring about thoughts of Creme Eggs – but this year they’ve returned in a totally different form.

For the third year in a row, Cadbury is offering a Creme Egg trifle at selected supermarkets – for just £3.50.

The trifle, which goes by the name of Layers of Joy, features chocolate mousse and chocolate chip cookie sections and has a traditional Cadbury milk chocolate base.

If that wasn’t sweet enough, it’s topped with a Creme Egg fondant.

The ‘sharing dessert’ was first spotted on the Instagram page Newfoodsuk, after someone came across the item in their local Asda.

The post read: ‘Limited Edition @cadburyuk Layers of Joy is back!! Spotted at @asda.’

News of the returning product prompted excitement from sweet-toothed Instagram users.

‘This looks so good’, one fan commented.

Someone else simply said: ‘I want one’.

Others were keen to point out that the chocolate-y version is a great Easter alternative for those who can’t stomach regular trifle.

‘I love these because I hate normal trifle as I can’t stand jelly,’ commented one person.

This isn’t the only Easter delight from Cadbury in 2020.

It seems the chocolate giant is ready for the bank holiday extra early this year, as its Creme Egg Choc Cakes were spotted in Asda just two days after Christmas.

These cakes come in a pack of six and have a mouthwatering chocolate sponge, coated in a thick layer of chocolate.

They’re also topped with the delicious Creme Egg fondant.

In other foodie news, Cadbury has also relaunched a 1970s favourite – Old Jamaica Bourneville rum and raisin chocolate bars and Asda has brought back chocolate chip hot cross buns.

