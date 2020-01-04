cadbury-relaunches-1970s-favourite-old-jamaica-bourneville-rum-and-raisin-chocolate-bars

Dark chocolate – and rum and raisin – lovers rejoice.

Cadbury has announced it’s bringing back a favourite from days of yore – the Old Jamaica bar.

It’s all down to a Facebook petition from followers of Cadbury. The brand asked their fans which vintage chocolate bar they’d like back on the shelves, and the result was overwhelming.

The Bournville Old Jamaica bars will now come back this month, as nostalgic cocoa lovers voted in favour of their beloved treat returning.

The dark chocolate was originally launched in the 1970s, and features rum flavour and raisins throughout, making a taste that Cadbury call ‘intense, rich and fruity’.

They continue: ‘This delicious dark chocolate is one to be savoured. It is the perfect choice for the more mature palettes and a real treat to enjoy, whether it be for the ultimate night in with friends, or even at a dinner party.’

It’s not the first time Old Jamaica has relaunched since its first limited edition run 50 years ago.

It was relaunched as part of the CDM ‘Classics’ range in 1987 and again as part of the ‘World of Chocolate’ range in the mid-1990s. Then, it was most recently on shelves 10 years ago, for one year, as part of the Bournville range.

It’s Bournville again who”ll have the Old Jamaica within their range, and the bars will come in 180g and 100g sizes.

The larger bars will cost £2.04, while the smaller ones will be £1 each.

Interestingly, there’s actually no alcohol in Old Jamaica chocolate, so those who steer clear of drinking are free to indulge.

Bethany Wenn, Bournville Brand Manager at Mondelēz International, said: ‘We’re really excited to bring back the return of Bournville Old Jamaica bar. The relaunch highlights the increasing consumer demand to bring back retro flavours.’

