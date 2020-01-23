cadbury-launches-mouthwatering-chocolate-creme-egg-cupcakes-with-fondant-filling

With Easter fast approaching, supermarket shelves are slowly starting to fill up with all manner of chocolate goodies.

This week, news reaches us that Cadbury has launched a range of Creme Egg cakes for Easter 2020 – and they just look too good to resist.

Our favourites from the bunch are most definitely the pack of two Crème Egg Cupcakes.

Chocolate cake is filled with a Creme Egg fondant centre, then topped with vanilla buttercream, Creme Egg drizzle and Cadbury milk chocolate (Credit: Cadbury)

The box costs £2 – and we really don’t think we’ll be inclined to share.

“Please, please please – get me these NOW!” said one fan on Twitter.

“Miracles are happening,” said another.

More shareable (perhaps), is the mixed pack of cupcakes.

While they may be a little on the pricey side at £8, you get 12 in the box – plus there are two different flavours to enjoy.

As well as the aforementioned Creme Egg Cupcakes, you’ll also enjoy six Cadbury Mini Egg Cupcakes.

There’s also a box of a dozen Creme Egg and Mini Egg Cupcakes (Credit: Cadbury)

They cupcakes are in store now – we’ll race you to the checkouts!

Also new on the cake front this Easter from Cadbury are the Creme Egg Choc Cakes – a delicious chocolate sponge, topped with Creme Egg fondant and coated in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate.

They’re £2 for six.

The Creme Egg Choc Cakes also caught our eye (Credit: Cadbury)

With that cracking (geddit?!) price point, you can’t blame us when your New Year health kick flies out the window!

