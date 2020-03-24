CAA Signs Sundance Filmmaker Zoé Wittock

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that CAA has inked writer-director Zoé Wittock.

Wittock feature directorial debut Jumbo made its world premiere in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Sundance

The pic follows, Jeanne, a shy young woman, who lives at home with her uninhibited bartender mother and works the graveyard shift as a cleaner at an amusement park. Her mother wants her to meet a man, but Jeanne prefers tinkering in her bedroom with wires, light bulbs, and spare parts, creating miniature versions of theme park rides. During her late-night shifts she begins spending intimate time with the alluring new Tilt-A-Whirl ride that she decides to call Jumbo. Finding herself seduced by “his” red lights, smooth chrome, and oily hydraulics, Jeanne concludes that the thrilling new relationship she wants to pursue is with Jumbo. Jumbo won the AG Kino Gilde Prize for Best Film at the Berlin Film Festival.

Wittock originally hails from Belgium, but grew up in such locales as Africa and Australia. She is currently developing her second feature with the Gaumont Film Company.

Wittock is managed by Jerome Duboz and represented in France by Cécile Felsenberg at UBBA.