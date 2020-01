div’).removeClass(‘stuck’);return false;”>Close Pro- and anti-CAA protests draw massive crowds













Hearing around 140 petitions against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Wednesday, January 22, the Supreme Court bench said it may refer the pleas to a larger constitutional bench. It has also given the Centre four weeks to reply on the pleas.

Supreme Court of India, New Delhi.IANS

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, said that interim order on CAA petitions will be heard by a five-judge constitution bench.