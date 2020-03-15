C-3PO Isn’t Finished with the Star Wars Franchise Promises Anthony Daniels

We haven’t seen the last of C-3PO, as it turns out. The Rise of Skywalker served as the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, but that doesn’t mean the beloved droid who has been part of the franchise from the very beginning has to sit out future installments of the franchise, whatever shape they may take. This, according to actor Anthony Daniels, who has played the role ever since he was cast in the original 1977 cinematic classic.

Anthony Daniels has started to make the rounds promoting the home video release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During a stop on The View, the topic of this being the end of the Skywalker story came up, but the hosts asked if this was also the end for C-3PO. Daniels gave a rather definitive answer. Here’s what he had to say about it.

“Oh, he’s not over. I said to J.J. Abrams when we were filming, ‘Maybe it’s time to put 3PO to sleep, to give him an end,’ and he said, ‘Not on my watch.'”

J.J. Abrams directed The Force Awakens and returned to the helm for Episode IX, following the departure of Colin Trevorrow. It seems that Abrams didn’t want to be the one to take C-3PO out for good. This, despite the fact that the trailers for the movie made it look an awful lot like R2-D2’s best pal was about to sing his swan song. Instead, the master of human, cyborg relations lives to see another day in a galaxy far, far away.

C-3PO and R2-D2 have been true staples of the Star Wars franchise, as they’ve appeared in all three trilogies, as well as Rogue One. The only live-action movie C-3PO didn’t appear in was Solo. Plus, the actor has voiced the character in The Clone Wars and Rebels animated shows. Speaking a bit further, Anthony Daniels made a very on-brand joke about why buying a physical copy of the movie is worth the time for fans.

Right now, the future of the franchise is very much in flux. We know that Lucasfilm intends to make more movies, with a release date set for December 2022. What isn’t known is what, precisely, those new movies will explore. There have been persistent rumors about The Old Republic being explored. The High Republic, which takes place 200 years before the prequels, was also announced as a massive publishing initiative recently. So, either way, it seems like we’re heading to the distant past.

There is also always the possibility of the droid popping up in a Disney+ show, such as the Rogue One prequel or the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, or maybe even The Mandalorian. Whatever the case, at least one classic character will live on. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives on Digital HD on March 17, with the Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD release set for March 31. Feel free to check out the full interview clip with Anthony Daniels from The View YouTube channel for yourself.

Topics: Star Wars, Star Wars 9