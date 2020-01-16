byleth-from-fire-emblem:-three-houses-is-the-5th-dlc-fighter-for-super-smash-bros.-ultimate

The latest Nintendo Direct has finally announced the fifth DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and it’s Byleth from Fire Emblem

Byleth, the main player character from Fire Emblem: Three Houses has been confirmed as the next DLC fighter in Smash Bros.

The announcement has only just been made and the Nintendo Direct is 35 minutes long, so we’ll have a proper update for you once it’s over and all the details are revealed, but the release date is 29 January.

Although Byleth is the fifth and final addition to the initial Fighters Pass, Nintendo has already announced that there will be additional extra characters beyond that. Although they haven’t yet said whether there’ll be a second Fighters Pass or if they’ll just be sold individually.

