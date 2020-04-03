buying-and-selling-property-during-coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the property market upside down, with changes to auctions and inspections making life hard for agents, buyers and sellers alike. But despite these challenges the industry has not shut down, and smart buyers and sellers need to prepare to navigate these unfamiliar circumstances.Read on to find the rules and restrictions affecting Australia property transactions during coronavirus, plus some expert tips for buyers and sellers.

What has changed for buying and selling property?On March 25 the Australian government introduced temporary restrictions on many industries and businesses, including real estate.Some agents, such as David Eastway of Sydney’s Hudson McHugh, have adapted to the new conditions by offering virtual inspections by Skype or Facetime.These restrictions mean that property auctions and open house inspections cannot continue at the moment.No more open house inspectionsPrior to the restrictions many real estate agents were beginning to offer private inspections for renters and buyers. It’s more hygienic and easier to monitor who has come into contact with who.But now these private inspections are mandatory. Real estate agents can no longer open up houses for anyone to have a look at. Instead, if you see a property listing you’re interested in you will need to call or email the agent and schedule your own inspection.There’s an upside to this. If you’re a serious buyer you now get a whole property to yourself during an inspection. No more waiting awkwardly as five people file out of the en suite, or lines of people trying to get up and down narrow townhouse stairs.Hopefully your agent opens all the doors and wipes down surfaces before and after you leave.Auctions have moved online or via phoneThe traditional open house inspection followed by an auction on the lawn is gone, for now. Properties will be sold either by private treaty (that is, no auction) or through online or phone auctions.This style of auction isn’t popular, especially for people selling houses, but many apartments sell this way. Check with the agent beforehand so you know how the auction will take place, whether by phone or online.If it’s online, make sure you understand how the technology works. You may need to install a program like Zoom or Skype, set up an account and be prepared to show your face on the webcam.Helpful tips for buying a property during COVID-19Private inspections and online auctions sound less daunting in some ways, and the reduced competition as more buyers hold back seems like it’s actually a good time for buyers. But new pressures make it harder than ever.Property expert Cate Bakos helps buyers find and purchase properties in Melbourne. She says that the new conditions are tougher for buyers even though “competing buyer numbers are lower.””Negotiations and deals are occurring in a less predictable, tighter timeframe and buyers are often being caught out,” Bakos says. “Many properties are going under offer before buyers have even started their due diligence preparation. Buyers are missing out on these rapid-deals.”People buying property during the coronavirus pandemic need to be ready to move quickly. This means organising private inspections early, deciding if you really want to purchase, and potentially making an offer before auction day.It’s also important to get in touch with a conveyancer before you’re ready to buy so you can send them a contract of sale fast. It’s not uncommon for an agent to ask you to sign quickly when there are multiple interested buyers.Helpful tips for selling a property during COVID-19The current situation is clearly stressful for sellers too, especially those looking to sell fast to finance their next purchase. And having multiple people enter your home while you’re trying to self-isolate is less than ideal.For sellers, Bakos advises to be patient and trust your real estate agent. “Unless a genuine time horizon applies, vendors should choose their agent confidently and allow them to do their job to the best of their ability.””Sellers who are placing hard time pressure on their agent are the sellers who I’m seeing achieve lower sales results. The agents are navigating a changed landscape, but experienced agents still know how to deal with buyers and the art of negotiation.”Get your finances organisedFor both buyers and sellers during the coronavirus pandemic, getting your finances organised has never been more important. Unemployment is rising as a result of coronavirus. Lenders will scrutinise your application and their biggest concern is definitely employment and income.Make sure you have a history of genuine savings and get all your application documents together quickly. Be prepared to provide letters of employment or other proof that your job situation is secure.And if you’re buying a property currently leased to tenants, you have to accept a higher chance now that they could lose their income and struggle to pay rent during coronavirus.Getting finance organised in the middle of a shutdown can be tricky too. Conveyancers and mortgage brokers are working from home too, making in-person consultations difficult. But some property documents may need to be signed physically and witnessed by another person.You might have an easier time with a tech-savvy online lender. Some, like the neobank 86 400, offer mortgages entirely through brokers and have developed a “social distancing-friendly solution” process that can be completed entirely without face-to-face contact.Need a home loan? Check out rates and apply

Home Loans

Speak to a Mortgage Broker

Rates last updated April 3rd, 2020

Name

Product

Interest Rate (p.a.)

Short Description

UBank UHomeLoan Variable Rate – Discount offer for Owner Occupiers, P&I Borrowing over $200,000

UBank UHomeLoan Variable Rate – Discount offer for Owner Occupiers, P&I Borrowing over $200,000

2.59%

2.59%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Enjoy flexible repayments, a redraw facility and the ability to split your loan. Plus, pay no application or ongoing fees.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

HSBC Home Value Loan – Promotional Offer (Owner Occupier P&I)

HSBC Home Value Loan – Promotional Offer (Owner Occupier P&I)

2.65%

2.66%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Get a low interest rate loan with no ongoing fees. Plus you can make extra repayments and free redraw online.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

loans.com.au Smart Home Loan – (Owner Occupier, P&I)

loans.com.au Smart Home Loan – (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.63%

2.65%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Get one of the lowest variable interest rates on the market and pay 0 application or ongoing fees.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

State Custodians Low Rate Home Loan with Offset – LVR up to 70% (Owner Occupier P&I)

State Custodians Low Rate Home Loan with Offset – LVR up to 70% (Owner Occupier P&I)

2.58%

2.60%

$0

$0 p.a.

70%

A competitive rate with no application or ongoing fee. This loan is not available for construction.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Suncorp Back to Basics Home Loan – Better Together Special Offer $150k+ LVR

Suncorp Back to Basics Home Loan – Better Together Special Offer $150k+ LVR

2.78%

2.79%

$0

$0 p.a.

90%

Get one free online redraw per month and pay no ongoing fees. Application fees are waived for loans above $150,000.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

IMB Budget Home Loan – Special LVR

IMB Budget Home Loan – Special LVR

2.88%

2.94%

$449

$0 p.a.

90%

NSW and ACT customers only. You can get an interest rate discount for a limited time with this competitive variable mortgage.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Bankwest Complete Home Loan Package Variable – $200k+ LVR

Bankwest Complete Home Loan Package Variable – $200k+ LVR

2.80%

3.25%

$0

$395 p.a.

80%

A low variable rate loan with a 100% offset account and package discounts.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

CUA Achieve Variable Home Loan – $500k+ (Owner Occupier, P&I)

CUA Achieve Variable Home Loan – $500k+ (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.73%

2.78%

$600

$0 p.a.

95%

Home buyers can get a competitive, low-fee variable rate plus a 100% offset account. Low deposit option available. Eligible new home buyers with low deposits can apply for the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme with this lender and avoid LMI costs.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Virgin Reward Me Fixed Rate Home Loan – 2 Year $300k+ Special offer (Owner Occupier, P&I)

Virgin Reward Me Fixed Rate Home Loan – 2 Year $300k+ Special offer (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.29%

2.96%

$300

$10 monthly ($120 p.a.)

80%

Buy your home and lock in a low rate for the first two years.

Enquire now

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

ING Mortgage Simplifier Home Loan – $150,000 to $500,000 (LVR

ING Mortgage Simplifier Home Loan – $150,000 to $500,000 (LVR

2.78%

2.81%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

This low, variable rate loan has no ongoing fees and a redraw facility. Requires a 20% deposit.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Fixed Rate Home Loan – 1 Year Fixed (Owner occupier, P&I)

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Fixed Rate Home Loan – 1 Year Fixed (Owner occupier, P&I)

2.39%

4.12%

$595

$0 p.a.

90%

Investors can take advantage of a short term fixed rate with no ongoing fees.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

State Custodians Low Rate Home Loan with Offset – LVR up to 80% (Owner Occupier P&I)

State Custodians Low Rate Home Loan with Offset – LVR up to 80% (Owner Occupier P&I)

2.65%

2.67%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

This loan offers a competitive variable rate and a 100% offset account to help save you on interest repayments. This loan is not available for construction.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

IMB Fixed Rate Home Loan – 2 Year Fixed (LVR ≤ 95% Owner Occupier, P&I, NSW and ACT borrowers only)

IMB Fixed Rate Home Loan – 2 Year Fixed (LVR ≤ 95% Owner Occupier, P&I, NSW and ACT borrowers only)

2.29%

3.12%

$449

$6 monthly ($72 p.a.)

95%

NSW and ACT customers only. 2 years fixed interest terms and free access to redraw facility online. Available with a 5% deposit.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Gateway Bank Low Rate Essentials Variable Rate Home Loan – Special offer LVR up to 80% and over $500k (Owner Occupier, P&I)

Gateway Bank Low Rate Essentials Variable Rate Home Loan – Special offer LVR up to 80% and over $500k (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.76%

2.79%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

A competitive, flexible variable rate mortgage for home buyers borrowing above $500,000. Eligible new home buyers with low deposits can apply for the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme with this lender and avoid LMI costs.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

UBank UHomeLoan – 3 Year Fixed Rate (Owner Occupier, P&I)

UBank UHomeLoan – 3 Year Fixed Rate (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.69%

3.00%

$395

$0 p.a.

80%

A competitive fixed interest rate loan with no ongoing fees. Requires a 20% deposit.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Premium Plus Package Fixed Rate – 2 Year Fixed (Owner Occupier, P&I)

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Premium Plus Package Fixed Rate – 2 Year Fixed (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.34%

3.74%

$0

$395 p.a.

90%

Enjoy a discounted fixed rate and the ability to package the loan with other financial products.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

CUA Fixed Rate Home Loan – 3 Year Fixed (Owner Occupier, P&I)

CUA Fixed Rate Home Loan – 3 Year Fixed (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.29%

3.94%

$600

$0 p.a.

95%

Pay no ongoing fees and lock in your rate for 3 years to organise your budget. Eligible new home buyers with low deposits can apply for the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme with this lender and avoid LMI costs.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Aussie Select Basic Variable – (LVR

Aussie Select Basic Variable – (LVR

2.74%

2.76%

$0

$0 p.a.

70%

Keep your LVR at 70% or below and enjoy a special discounted rate. Also, pay no application or ongoing fees.

Enquire now

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

UBank UHomeLoan – 1 Year Fixed Rate (Owner Occupier, P&I)

UBank UHomeLoan – 1 Year Fixed Rate (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.74%

3.16%

$395

$0 p.a.

80%

Fix your mortgage for 1 year with a very competitive rate and no ongoing fees.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Real Deal Home Loan – Special Offer 1 (Owner Occupier, P&I)

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Real Deal Home Loan – Special Offer 1 (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.94%

2.98%

$595

$0 p.a.

90%

A discounted variable rate with low ongoing fees and redraw facility. Low deposit option available.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Aussie Select Basic Variable – (LVR

Aussie Select Basic Variable – (LVR

3.14%

3.15%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Enquire now

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Macquarie Bank Basic Home Loan – LVR ≤ 80% (Owner Occupier, P&I)

Macquarie Bank Basic Home Loan – LVR ≤ 80% (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.94%

2.94%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Pay no application and ongoing fees and take advantage of split and redraw options.

Enquire now

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Virgin Reward Me Fixed Rate Home Loan – 3 Year $300k+ Special offer (Owner Occupier, P&I)

Virgin Reward Me Fixed Rate Home Loan – 3 Year $300k+ Special offer (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.35%

2.93%

$300

$10 monthly ($120 p.a.)

80%

A competitive fixed rate mortgage available with a 10% deposit.

Enquire now

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Premium Plus Package Fixed Rate – 1 Year Fixed (Owner Occupier, P&I)

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Premium Plus Package Fixed Rate – 1 Year Fixed (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.29%

3.84%

$0

$395 p.a.

90%

Enjoy a competitive rate with no application fee for this package loan.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Virgin Reward Me Variable Home Loan – LVR

Virgin Reward Me Variable Home Loan – LVR

2.87%

3.04%

$300

$10 monthly ($120 p.a.)

80%

This flexible, competitive variable rate mortgage comes with a 100% offset account and redraw facility.

Enquire now

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Gateway Bank Low Rate Essentials Variable Rate Home Loan – Special offer LVR up to 80% and over $500k (Investor, P&I)

Gateway Bank Low Rate Essentials Variable Rate Home Loan – Special offer LVR up to 80% and over $500k (Investor, P&I)

3.04%

3.07%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Investors with 20% deposits can get this flexible variable mortgage with low fees and a reasonable rate.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Premium Plus Package Home Loan – New Customer Offer Discount 1 ($150k+ Owner Occupier, P&I)

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Premium Plus Package Home Loan – New Customer Offer Discount 1 ($150k+ Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.94%

3.34%

$0

$395 p.a.

90%

New borrowers or refinancers can get a discounted rate with this package loan.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

UBank UHomeLoan Variable Rate – Discount Offer for Investor Variable P&I Rate

UBank UHomeLoan Variable Rate – Discount Offer for Investor Variable P&I Rate

2.99%

2.99%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Get a discounted, low-fee investor loan from a convenient online lender. 20% deposit required.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Fixed Rate Home Loan – 2 Year Fixed (Owner Occupier, P&I)

Newcastle Permanent Building Society Fixed Rate Home Loan – 2 Year Fixed (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.44%

3.96%

$595

$0 p.a.

95%

Borrow up to 95% LVR of the value of the property you’re buying and pay no ongoing fees.

Go to site

More info

Compare

loading

Fetching your data…