Buy sex toys with Afterpay | March 2020

When it comes to spicing up your sex life, there is a fantastic world of adult toys just waiting for you. Sex toys can heighten your pleasure and help you reach a new euphoria in the bedroom. However, not every monthly budget allows for such decadent and self-indulgent splurges, which is why Aussies are pleading for more providers to embrace the Afterpay payment option.We’ve searched far and wide to bring you a list of 10 reliable online retailers that offer a fantastic range of pleasure-enhancing sex toys and also accept Afterpay as a payment method online. Read on to find out where you can shop using Afterpay when searching for your perfect boudoir companion. 3. LovehoneyUK-based sex toy specialist LoveHoney is one of the most popular adult shops the globe has to offer thanks to its impressive catalogue, competitive pricing and excellent customer service.Students enjoy 20% offCreate a LoveHoney account and get $5 offUnlock a 14% discount code when you subscribe to the newsletterGo to Lovehoney websiteSee Lovehoney codes and deals 4. CatchOne of Australia’s favourite destinations for daily deals, Catch offers a wide range of pleasure-heightening sex toys for solo and couple’s play alike.Sign up to the newsletter to stay in the loop with the latest deals and discountsBecome a member of the rewards club and enjoy free shipping on orders over $50The customer service team is available seven days a weekGo to Catch websiteSee Catch codes and deals 6. Jou JouIf you’re looking to elevate your intimacy to pleasures unknown, the luxury sex toys featuring in Jou Jou’s online catalogue are what you need.Free and discreet delivery for all orders over $70Subscribe to the newsletter to get special offers direct to your inboxGive your partner the gift of choice with a Jou Jou gift cardGo to Jou Jou websiteSee Jou Jou codes and deals 7. FemplayWhen the men are away, the females shall play. But there’s no reason they can’t have fun together as the products at Femplay will prove.Free shipping when you spend $100 or moreSpend over $75 and receive a free giftPrompt and discreet delivery serviceGo to Femplay websiteSee Femplay codes and deals 8. Bras N ThingsIt’s the N things offered by this retailer that have demanded our attention. Take a peek at the online catalogue and make your rapture rage.Free shipping for orders over $99Subscribe to the newsletter and be the first to hear about new product arrivalsExplore the sale section to find discounted delightsGo to Bras N Things websiteSee Bras N Things codes and deals 9. Passion ZonePump up the passion in your boudoir with the fun and flirtatious play things on offer online at Passion Zone.Free shipping for orders over $150Subscribe to the newsletter and enjoy a 10% discount off your orderWith the 100% satisfaction guarantee, you’re assured a great time with your new purchaseGo to Passion Zone website 10. Abbey and JamesAbbey and James launched in a bid to repaint the taboo reputation of sex toys as the vibrant and positive pleasure aid they are. Have a peek at its products to reveal all.Free shipping for all orders over $100One-year warranty with every adult toySubscribe to the newsletter and be the first to hear about sale events and moreGo to Abbey and James website Which of these retailers offer free delivery?Adultshop.com: Free with orders over $59.Adulttoymegastore: Spend $150 or more to qualify for free delivery.Catch: Free for members when you spend $50 or more.Wild Secrets: Free shipping on all orders over $59.Jou Jou: Get free delivery with orders over $70.Femplay: Free when you spend $100 or more.Bras N Things: Free delivery on orders above $99.Passion Zone: Spend $150 or more to unlock free delivery.Abbey and James: All orders over $100 enjoy free delivery.Looking for moe online deals? Try it here

