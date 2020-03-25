Buy an Apple watch with Afterpay | March 2020

The Apple watch has become the latest must-have tech in a long line of cutting-edge products for Apple fans across the globe. As with all Apple products, the watch is sleek and stylish and takes the concept of fitness tracking to a whole new level. But, they don’t come cheap. Which is why many Aussies are turning to Afterpay as the perfect solution to make buying the ultimate smartwatch more affordable.With this in mind, we’ve done a great deal of research in order to bring you a list of 10 reputable online retailers that both stock Apple watches and accept Afterpay as a payment method online. Read on to find out where you can shop using Afterpay when searching for your ideal Apple watch model. 1. KoganWhen it comes to contemporary tech, you can always count on Kogan. This store stocks brand new and refurbished Apple watches from every generation and allows you to spread the cost by using your Afterpay account.Sign up to the newsletter for exclusive access to bigger and better deals.Kogan is renowned for offering fantastic customer service.Explore the hot deals section to pick up a bargain buy.Go to Kogan websiteSee Kogan codes and deals 2. David JonesThis online destination is a go-to for many modern households shopping for on-trend products. David Jones stocks the entire current range of Apple watches for you to peruse and choose your favourite and it is now accepting Afterpay on online purchases too.Enjoy free standard delivery when you spend $100 or more.Create an account and enjoy a speedier checkout process on future purchases.If you find it cheaper elsewhere online in Australia or New Zealand, take advantage of its price promise.Go to David Jones websiteSee David Jones codes and deals 3. Bing LeeWhen you’re shopping for the latest trending tech, appliances and home entertainment systems, you can rely on this retailer to deliver the products you want. Shop for series 3, 4 and 5 Apple watch models, and choose Afterpay at checkout to make the cost more manageable.Sign up to the newsletter to receive all the latest deals and discounts directly to your inbox.The live chat service allows you to get the answers to those burning questions there and then.Bing Lee’s price matching service ensures you get the lowest possible price.Go to Bing Lee websiteSee Bing Lee codes and deals 4. Shop ZeroWhether you’re shopping for fashion, furniture, homewares or travel essentials, ShopZero is a one-stop shop. This retailer carries all the latest Fitbit models and allows its customers to conveniently spread the cost of their purchase by selecting Afterpay as their preferred payment method at checkout.Sign up to the newsletter to stay in the loop with upcoming sale events and more.Free shipping is available in metro areas Australia-wide.ShopZero is a secure shopping portal in partnership with GeoTrust.Go to Shop Zero websiteSee Shop Zero codes and deals 5. CatchOne of Australia’s favourite sites to source daily deals and discounts on premium products. Catch carries a diverse range of Apple watch models and accessories. The best bit? It accepts Afterpay, allowing you to split the cost of your new fitness tracker into four manageable payments.Sign up to the newsletter to stay in the loop with the latest deals and discounts.Become a member of the rewards club and enjoy free shipping on orders over $50.The customer service team is available 7 days a week.Go to Catch websiteSee Catch codes and deals 6. CrazySalesAnother destination that’s known for offering insane flash deals is CrazySales. This retailer offers quite a vast selection of Apple watches for you to peruse at your leisure and accepts Afterpay, enabling customers to spread the cost of their splurge more affordably.CrazySales has a 30-day change of mind returns policy.Sign up to the rewards program and earn points with every purchase.Track your order through the website.Go to CrazySales websiteSee CrazySales codes and deals 7. OfficeworksOfficeworks isn’t a store that would ordinarily come to mind when you’re shopping for an Apple watch. However, this office supplies specialist offers all the latest smartwear tech from this globally followed manufacturer and it accepts Afterpay too.Free shipping available to metro areas on orders over $55.Click and collect your purchase in just 2 hours free of charge.The price beat guarantee promises to match the price of any competitor plus give you an extra 5% off.Go to Officeworks website 8. OzSaleThis members-only shopping portal allows Aussies to access products they wouldn’t usually find anywhere else. If you’re shopping for a stylish Apple smart watch and fitness tracker, you’ll be able to spread the cost with Afterpay at OzSale.Free shipping is available for orders over $100 on eligible products.Subscribe to the newsletter and be the first to hear about new product arrivals.OzSale is a secure site with SSL encryption technology keeping your sensitive data safe.Go to OzSale website 9. Big WWhen it comes to sourcing top tech at amazingly low prices, Big W is a must-visit. Whatever model generation and strap colour you have your heart set on, you’re sure to find it here and be able to spread the cost through Afterpay.Free shipping is available for orders over $120.Subscribe to the newsletter to receive the latest deals and discounts directly to your inbox.Free click and collect service is available.Go to Big W website 10. iChameleonTech-savvy shoppers will appreciate the products on offer at this contemporary online shopping platform. Explore Apple watches, tempered screen protectors and replacement straps in a rainbow of colours at iChameleon and take advantage of Afterpay to make your splurge more manageable.iChameleon has flat-rate shipping of $6.95 per order Australia-wide.It's 100% Australian-owned and operated.Sign up to the newsletter and be the first to hear about new products, sale events and more.Go to iChameleon website Which of these retailers offer free delivery?David Jones: Free with orders over $100Shop Zero: Free shipping on all orders within metro areas Australia-wideCatch: Free shipping for orders over $50 when you sign up to the loyalty schemeOfficeworks: Free delivery within metro locations when you spend over $55OzSale: Free shipping when you spend $100 or more on eligible productsBig W: Spend $120 or more to qualify for free delivery

