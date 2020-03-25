buy-a-washing-machine-with-afterpay-march-2020

A washing machine is an investment purchase and not one that can be done on a whim. For many of us, splurging on such an expensive product is likely to overstretch our budgets. However, this convenience appliance is one that no contemporary household can go without. But, thanks to Afterpay, you can now spread the cost of your new washing machine into four smaller and more manageable payments.Bearing this in mind, we’ve searched far and wide to bring you a list of 10 reputable retailers that offer a great range of washing machines and accept AfterPay. Scroll on to see which retailers you can rely on to allow you to spread the cost. 1. CatchCatch is a one-stop shop when it comes to fabulous deals and flash discounts, offering a wide range of discounted washing machines suited to every budget. What’s more, this marketplace now accepts Afterpay, allowing you to split the cost of your new home appliance into four smaller payments.Sign up to the newsletter to stay in the loop with the latest deals and discounts.Become a member of the rewards club and enjoy free shipping when you spend $50 or more.The customer service team is available seven days a week.Go to Catch websiteSee Catch codes and deals 2. KoganWhen it comes to modern tech and handy home appliances, Kogan doesn’t disappoint. Shop for washing machines in a wide variety of load sizes from a great catalogue of reliable brands. When you’ve found your ideal model, check out with Afterpay and split the cost into more manageable chunks.Kogan is renowned for its consistently fantastic customer service.Shop in the hot deals section to pick up a bargain buy.Sign up to the newsletter for exclusive access to bigger and better deals.Go to Kogan websiteSee Kogan codes and deals 3. David JonesThis incredible online department store is a go-to for many households shopping for modern day-to-day essentials. David Jones is big on quality and stocks washing machine models from leading brands like Fisher & Paykel, Miele and Samsung. Plus, it accepts Afterpay on online purchases.Enjoy free standard shipping on all orders over $100.Create an account and opt into the newsletter to get information on sales events and more.David Jones will match a lower price given by any Australian or New Zealand competitor.Go to David Jones websiteSee David Jones codes and deals 4. Bing LeeWhen you’re shopping for the latest tech trends, appliances and home entertainment solutions, you can rely on this online retailer to deliver a fantastic range of options. Whether you’re looking at front loading, top loading or combi models, you’ll find your perfect washing machine and benefit from more affordable payment instalments through Afterpay at Bing Lee.Sign up to the newsletter to receive deals and discounts directly to your inbox.The live chat service allows you to get those need-to-know answers instantly.Price-matching service is available ensuring you get the lowest possible price.Go to Bing Lee websiteSee Bing Lee codes and deals 5. Appliances OnlineAppliances Online offers a fantastic catalogue of top brands and modern appliances. You’ll find basic models and washing machines featuring a plethora of programs, replacement parts and handy accessories here. There’s everything you need to make managing your household’s washing easy breezy and you can spread the cost more manageably with Afterpay.24/7 customer support is available.Appliances Online offer free removal and recycling of old products.Free shipping Australia-wide with next-day delivery available in most metro areas.Go to Appliances Online websiteSee Appliances Online codes and deals 6. ShopZeroWhether you’re looking for the latest trends across fashion, beauty, electronics or home appliances, ShopZero is a go-to. This retailer carries all the latest washing machine models and enables customers to split the cost of larger purchases by selecting Afterpay as their preferred payment method during the checkout process.Free shipping is available in metro areas Australia-wide.Sign up to the newsletter to stay in the loop with upcoming sale events and more.Secure shopping portal in partnership with GeoTrust.Go to ShopZero websiteSee ShopZero codes and deals 7. CrazySalesIf you’re on a mission to find a fantastic washing machine at a heavily discounted price, this store is amazing. Spread the cost of your splurge with AfterPay and source premium models at lower prices than you’d find anywhere else at CrazySales.CrazySales has a 30-day change of mind returns policy.Sign up to the rewards program and earn points with every purchase.Track your order through the website.Go to CrazySales websiteSee CrazySales codes and deals 8. MyerMyer is a popular homewares and electronics department store. It offers consistently competitive pricing and hosts regular sale events throughout the year to keep its costs as low as possible. Explore a selection of washing machine models here and choose Afterpay at checkout to spread the cost.Get free standard shipping when you spend $70 or more.Download the app and shop anywhere, anytime.Free in-store returns, even on online purchases.Go to Myer websiteSee Myer codes and deals 9. Factory BuysFactory Buys offers everything from mini portable washing machines to 10kg, family-size top loading models. Plus, each product features its very own list of customer reviews to allow you to see what others that have purchased an item thought about it. And, you can use your AfterPay account to maximise affordability here too.Sign up to the newsletter to get special offers delivered to your inbox.Lay-Buy and ZipPay also accepted.Fantastic range of products spanning all a household’s daily lifestyle needs.Go to Factory Buys website 10. OMG DealsThis deal site specialises in wow-worthy discounts that are sure to make you smile a little wider. Shop for washing machines, washer-dryer combos and more at OMG Deals and make paying for your splurge more manageable with your AfterPay account.Free shipping is available on all orders Australia-wide.Create an account and enjoy a faster checkout process on future purchases.The 30-day change of mind returns policy applies to the majority of products.Go to OMG Deals website Which of these retailers offer free delivery?Catch: Free shipping for orders over $50 when you sign up to the loyalty schemeDavid Jones: Free with orders over $100ShopZero: Free shipping on all orders within metro areas Australia-wideMyer: Spend $70 or above to qualify for free deliveryOMG Deals: Free delivery on all orders Australia-wide

More from shopping

9 places to buy loungewear so you aren’t wearing pyjamas 24/7

Cowboy boots: Where you can shop the latest trend

How Louis Vuitton’s Lockit bracelets are helping children in need

Our favourite maternity styles you can buy at boohoo right now

Our favourite Boohoo Man clothing 2020

Looking for more deals online? Try it here