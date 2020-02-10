buttigieg-holds-slight-lead-in-delegates-in-iowa

By Adam Brewster, Caroline Linton

February 9, 2020 / 8:14 PM

/ CBS News

Pete Buttigieg maintained his razor-thin lead in estimated national delegates that will be awarded in the Iowa caucuses, according to the latest release from the Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday night. Bernie Sanders followed close behind while he maintained his lead in the “popular vote,” or final realignment.

According to estimates from the Iowa Democratic Party and CBS News, Buttigieg received 14 delegates, Sanders 12, Warren 8, Biden 6 and Klobuchar 1. A Sanders’ aide told CBS News that the campaign will ask for a recanvass in some precincts. All recanvass or recount requests must be received by Monday 1 p.m. ET.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.